Best-sellers

Fiction

1. HAPPY PLACE by Emily Henry. A former couple pretend to be together for the sake of their friends during their annual getaway in Maine.

2. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who also is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

3. THE 23RD MIDNIGHT by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 23rd book in the Women's Murder Club series. Lindsay Boxer tracks a copycat killer.

4. THE COVENANT OF WATER by Abraham Verghese. Three generations of a family living on South India's Malabar Coast suffer the loss of a family member by drowning.

5. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

6. THE WEDDING PLANNER by Danielle Steel. An unmarried wedding planner contends with problems, secrets and scandals.

7. SIMPLY LIES by David Baldacci. A former detective becomes the prime suspect in a murder case involving a man with mob ties who was in witness protection.

8. THE SECRET BOOK OF FLORA LEA by Patti Callahan Henry. When an illustrated book offering potential clues arrives years after World War II, a woman in London delves into her past.

9. HELLO BEAUTIFUL by Ann Napolitano. In a homage to Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women," a young man's dark past resurfaces as he gets to know the family of his college sweetheart.

10. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

Nonfiction

1. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

2. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations

3. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

4. LOOK FOR ME THERE by Luke Russert. The Emmy Award–winning journalist details how he grieved for his late father and sought to make his own way.

5. SPARE by Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.

6. LESSONS LEARNED AND CHERISHED by Deborah Roberts. Essays by celebrities about the teachers who impacted their lives.

7. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

8. THE STORY OF ART WITHOUT MEN by Katy Hessel. An overview of more than 300 works of art from the Renaissance to the present by women artists.

9. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over 35 years.

10. POVERTY, BY AMERICA by Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Evicted" examines the ways in which affluent Americans keep poor people poor.

Paperback fiction

1. MEET ME AT THE LAKE by Carley Fortune.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

4. GRANDMASTER OF DEMONIC CULTIVATION: MO DAO ZU SHI, VOL. 5 by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu.

5. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner.

3. THE ESCAPE ARTIST by Jonathan Freedland.

4. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

5. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: The New York Times