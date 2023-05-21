The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

May 11

Eric and Dana Wood, North Little Rock, son.

May 12

Clay and Kelsey Boyett, England, daughter.

May 15

Fernando and Onelda Murillo, Sherwood, son.

May 16

Kobe Hamilton and Treasure Ripka, North Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

May 7

Marlena and Patrick Wilson, North Little Rock, son.

May 10

Jill and Ryan Evans, Mayflower, daughter.

May 12

Courtney and Charlie Ausbrooks, Sheridan, daughter.

May 16

Sharon Phillips and James Logan, Jr., North Little Rock, son.