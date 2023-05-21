Boarding school an option for more kids

MOUNTAIN HARBOR -- Boarding schools are not always an option for children who come from less financially secure homes, but SpringBoard USA is working to help give them that option.

Started in 2016, the 501(c)(3) organization has five students who are graduating this year, the first graduating class for the organization for students who have been involved for four years.

"The purpose of [SpringBoard USA] is to help children from difficult circumstances to get both an education and a living experience by way of boarding schools," Thomas Sanders, chairman of the organization's board of trustees, said.

A Subiaco Academy graduate, Sanders said most boarding schools have vacancies that are not filled each year.

"They're not as popular as they once were, and at the same time, we saw these kids that need an opportunity," he said. "These aren't bad kids; these are good kids in bad circumstances, and so we went around and called on these schools and persuaded them to give us deep discounts for our kids."

The students in the program get more than just an education from one of a handful of boarding schools.

"In addition to providing the education for the kids, we interact with them all year long," Sanders said.

"We try to help them find summer jobs, and one of the things we do every year is have a camp. The reason we have that is these kids are going to different boarding schools. We've got eight boarding schools in our system, and this gives them a chance to be together. They're having a common experience, to interact with each other, to help each other along the way and to have fun," he said.

Each year since the organization was founded, the students have been invited to participate in the camp -- except for when the camp was canceled in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic -- and it has changed over the years.

"It started small at my house, and now it's much larger," Sanders said. "Through the generosity of Bill [Barnes] and his organization [at Mountain Harbor Resort and Spa], we have it here. We had it here last year, and we're having it here again this year."

Barnes said he sees the resort as a sanctuary, and when Sanders told him about SpringBoard USA several years ago, he offered to let the organization hold the camp there the week after Memorial Day.

"The week after Memorial Day weekend, we are, unfortunately, traditionally pretty slow," he said. "Folks are getting out of school, and they're getting ready, and they've had Memorial Day, and they're worn out, and they're getting ready for summer vacations. So I offered Harbor's lodging, if it made sense for Tom because the logistics were on them to get them here. And we talked about it, and it seemed like a really good thing for the kids."

Sanders said the point of the camp is for the students to enjoy themselves while giving them an opportunity to hear from professionals about what they do.

"We want them to really have a great experience, and this has been -- we went from a 3 to a 10 in terms of the fun that kids have at camp because there's so much to do here -- hiking and sports and the water and all those things," he said.

"It rained most of the time last year, and yet they just had a marvelous time.

"The other thing we do is we try to do motivational things. We try to get the kids to talk about their experiences and their thoughts, and so after meals, we have a little talk usually. And we have guests. This year, for example, Larry Jones is coming over. He founded Feed the Children."

The reason for the speakers is to help motivate and encourage the students, Sanders said.

"We try to bring people in who can relate well with the kids," he said. "We try to tell people, 'Limit your comments to 15 minutes,' because these people are, some of them are high profile people, and they could talk for three hours, and we don't want them to do so. So we try to ... have fun first, and then let's do some motivational, inspirational things."

The organization uses the acronym PASS to help motivate the students, as well.

"We also have an acronym that we use for our kids that we keep drilling into them that's called PASS and it stands for 'Be all you can be physically, academically, spiritually and socially,'" Sanders said. "And we try to emphasize -- not as opposed to your neighbor or your classmates -- but all you can be. So that's kind of what we tried to do at the camp."

While SpringBoard USA is a Christianity-based organization, it does not require the students to have any kind of church affiliation.

"I would say most of the boarding schools are Catholic just because they are," Sanders said. "We don't insist that the kids claim any specific church affiliation or anything like that, but they're going to church while school is going on. We emphasize to find your spiritual path, whatever that might be, in any way we can help you do that. We're happy to do that."

While SpringBoard USA is based in Arkansas, its reach is beyond the state's borders with students from states including Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas and Louisiana.

"A lot of it is just faith," Sanders said of how the organization has been able to work over such a large area. "We find kids, and then we try to find the money to support them. We've got couples that support children. We've got churches, several churches that sponsor children, and we just take it one step at a time."

Barnes said SpringBoard is successful because of the heart behind it.

"Regardless of what you want to do, if you have the tenacity and the heart and the honor and the integrity -- because people don't support dishonest people," he said.

While the organization tries to help every student that comes its way, it occasionally has to turn some down.

Sanders said they recently had a seventh-grader who applied for the program who was one of eight children, and he qualified financially and psychologically for the program, but he read on a second-grade level.

"He was in the seventh grade, but he couldn't read," he said. "We hired a tutor. We spent a lot of time trying to get him up to speed; we couldn't do it. ... If they can't do high school work, we can't put them in the program. We'd actually hurt them by putting them in the program."

There are many steps for students who want to participate, but one of the biggest is to make sure the parents are willing to let their child participate.

"A lot of times parents are very reluctant to send their kids away, even though they might know that that's a good thing for them," Sanders said. "They don't want them to leave home. Some of these poor families ... they're just very loyal to each other. And also a lot of these kids help out at home, so they're going to be missing them as a laborer, if you will."

After a student's file is complete, SpringBoard USA takes it to the boarding school the board feels is the best fit for the student. While some students end up close to home, that is not necessarily the case for all of them, Sanders said.

"We just pick the school we think will fit," he said. "For example, we have two girls from Little Rock who are in Atchison, Kan., at Maur [Hill-Mount Academy]. We have a couple of boys whose families are in Omaha [Neb.] that go to [Mount] Michael [Benedictine School], which is 30 miles from Omaha, so they're really close to home. ... We can't overload the schools. They can only take so many kids."

Mekenna Scott, the special events coordinator at Mountain Harbor and a second-generation employee, said she is excited for the upcoming camp and the opportunity for the resort to be part of the process.

"I am just so proud to be here at Harbor and be able to welcome all of the SpringBoarders to Harbor and share our experience with what we do here operationally, being a sanctuary for our guests and our friends, our village that lives here, our neighbors, our family, and also showing that path a little bit for, hopefully, inspiration and allowing them just a little bit more widening their perception of all of the options that are ahead of them for the future," she said.

"If you have a heavy past, sometimes it's hard to see that next step. ... Hopefully, with them being here, they can see how much fun we have whenever we're here. We're working, we're providing service to our guests, and hopefully that'll inspire someone and maybe they'll come work at Harbor."

For more information about the organization, visit https://www.springboardusa.org.

Mountain Harbor Resort and Spa will hosting the SpringBoard USA annual camp June 5-9. - Photo by Donald Cross of The Sentinel-Record

