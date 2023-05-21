Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

CBM Construction, 1 Shackleford Drive, Little Rock, $3,000,000.

ARL Construction, 1900 N. Polk, St., Little Rock, $1,984,007.

CBM Construction, 1311 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock, $1,847,886.

Luke K O Construction, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $1,500,000.

Hart Construction, 1200 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, $1,500,000.

Metro Builders, 8 Shackleford Plaza, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Miss Jennifer Bates, 10000 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $900,000.

Metro Builders, 3 Innwood Circle, Little Rock, $750,000.

ASI American Structure, 11312 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, $519,000.

Dave Grundfest Co., 8114 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $500,000.

Central Construction, 1212 E. 6th St., Little Rock, $395,965.

LR Mourning, Co., 11500 Financial Centre Parkway, Little Rock, $359,631.

Dave Grundfest Co., 15200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $350,000.

Mulhearn Wilson, 1001 Technology Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Parkinson Building, 2 Edgehill Road, Little Rock, $3,857,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $650,546.

MJ Innovative Builders, 115 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $485,000.

Coburn Construction, 58 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

Twin Brothers, Inc., 27 Overlook Circle, Little Rock, $400,000.

Randy James Construction, 323 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $380,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $325,273.

E. Ward Construction, 142 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

E. Ward Construction, 134 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

Terra Firma Projects, 3420 Lamar St., Little Rock, $223,300.

Sound Construction, 719 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

Twin Brothers, Inc., 9 River Oaks Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

Randy James Construction, 58 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

J J Mart Construction, 19 Oxford Run Court, Little Rock, $192,200.

Randy James Construction, 50 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.

Kerr Building Services, 1808 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, $175,000.

Bosley Construction, 1628 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Snow Construction, 11317 E. Stoney Point Court, Little Rock, $100,000.

ARI Arkansas Rest., 15 Connell Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

Jack King Custom Homes, 1613 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

REI Nation, 55 Angel Court, Mabelvale, $80,000.

Sideco, Inc., 21 Fontenay Circle, Little Rock, $75,000.

Hartness Construction, 2519 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock, $75,000.

Kerr Building Services, 47 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, $75,000.