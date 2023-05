The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

2716 W. 6th St., residential, Matthew Rowe, 3:46 a.m. May 13, property valued at $14,550.

4619 Foster St., residential, Emmanuel Cornelious, 12:14 a.m. May 13, property valued at $100.

4000 W. 11th St., residential, David Barnes, 12:24 p.m. May 15, property valued at $1,515.

72206

1520 W. 23rd St., residential, Maud Woods, 9:51 a.m. May 15, property valued at $31.

72209

5916 Lancaster Road, residential, Samuel Showmar, 2:21 p.m. May 13, property value unknown.

5607 Valley Dr., residential, Katania Washington, 12:44 a.m. May 13, property valued at $66.

6501 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Joyce Jordan, 10:52 a.m. May 15, property valued at $2,010.

5001 W. 65th St., residential, Carnell Plummer, 11:16 a.m. May 15, property valued at $101.

72211

12 Cherry Valley Dr., residential, Trever Stone, 11:23 a.m. May 13, property valued at $200.

72227

9300 Treasure Hill Road, residential, David Vinpelt, 2:58 p.m. May 15, property valued at $700.

North Little Rock

72113

4000 E. Broadway St., residential, Terriell Wilson, 12:06 a.m. May 13, property valued at $1,000.

10720 Burkhalter Haas Road, residential, Dora Hicks, 5 p.m. May 15, property valued at $900.

11150 Frenchmen Loop, residential, Felicia Stokes, 7 p.m. May 15, property value unknown.

12011 Paul Eels Dr., residential, Kristen Frye, 1:32 a.m. May 16, property valued at $20.

12053 Paul Eels Dr., residential, Shundray Pounds, 2 p.m. May 17, property valued at $3,460.

72114

2000 Pike Ave., residential, Maria Griffin, 1:59 p.m. May 12, property valued at $80.

2500 Pike Ave., commercial, AF Title Company, 8:44 p.m. May 12, property valued at $17.

2409 W. 16th St., residential, Antonio Bowie, 10 p.m. May 12, property valued at $1,600.

2500 N. Willow St., commercial, NLR Housing Authority, 3:30 p.m. May 12, property valued at $300.

1744 N. Locust St., residential, Edgariana Lewis, 1:22 a.m. May 13, property valued at $2,500.

2004 Franklin St., residential, Telia Smith, 2 p.m. May 13, property valued at $25.

1702 Schaer St., residential, Showna Smith, 7 p.m. May 13, property valued at $190.

400 N. Palm St., residential, Karen Pennington, 4 p.m. May 14, property valued at $5,000.

1820 N. Locust St., residential, Shuntorya McClurge, 7:54 a.m. May 15, property valued at $10,000.

1820 N. Moss St., residential, Dorothy Butler, 10:23 a.m. May 16, property valued at $260.

700 E. Broadway St., commercial, Circle K, 12:50 a.m. May 16, property valued at $30.

2000 Pike Ave., residential, Azzam Muzahem, 10 a.m. May 16, property valued at $5,300.

1633 Rockwater Blvd., residential, James Tyler, 11 p.m. May 16, property valued at $50.

400 W. 29th St., residential, Erika Jackson, 7:16 p.m. May 17, property valued at $10,000.

111 W. Pershing Blvd., commercial, Murphy USA, 6:02 a.m. May 18, property valued at $7.

500 Main St., commercial, Imperial Ice, 9 p.m. May 18, property valued at $1,000.

1719 W. 19th St., commercial, Mason & Company, 10:17 a.m. May 19, property valued at $700.

2002 W. Short 17th St., residential, Dorothy Gaston, 3:10 a.m. May 19, property valued at $40.

72116

3929 McCain Blvd., commercial, Dillards, 7:35 p.m. May 12, property valued at $3,731.

5001 Warden Road, residential, Bobby and Pamela Acklin, 6:30 p.m. May 12, property valued at $2,100.

3911 McCain Blvd., residential, Phillip Doolin and Rossanna Gonzalez, 6:45 p.m. May 12, property valued at $545.

112 W. F Ave., residential, Brandon Toney, 4:15 p.m. May 13, property valued at $500.

3629 McCain Blvd., residential, Ambra Nellon, 6:30 p.m. May 13, property valued at $775.

3929 McCain Blvd., commercial, Sunglasses Hut, 3:45 p.m. May 14, property valued at $2,258.

2901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., residential, Amari Townsend, 10:04 p.m. May 15, property valued at $430.

5000 N. Cedar St., residential, Shelly Leonard, 7:38 a.m. May 15, property valued at $30,020.

4800 Glenmere Road, residential, Shantazia Parks, 8:21 p.m. May 15, property valued at $952.

4500 Lakeshore Dr., commercial, Lakewood Property Owners Assoc., 3:01 p.m. May 16, property valued at $10.

4541 Fairway Ave., commercial, Moore Robinson Goodyear, 6 p.m. May 18, property valued at $10,000.

3044 North Hills Blvd., residential, Ramey Robertson, 10 p.m. May 18, property valued at $60,000.

72117

9802 Highway 165, residential, Robert Post, Jr., 11:17 a.m. May 12, property valued at $1,500.

3112 N. Highway 391, commercial, Speedco Truck Lube & Tires, 1:26 p.m. May 14, property valued at $609.

4500 Rogers St., residential, Freddie Lee, 7:49 p.m. May 14, property value unknown.

4450 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Jessica Williams, 10 a.m. May 14, property valued at $1,000.

4450 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Wal-Mart, 1:02 p.m. May 14, property valued at $128.

3300 N. Highway 391, residential, Pilot, 12 p.m. May 16, property valued at $4,000.

501 Mills St., residential, Shakyrah Davis, 5 p.m. May 16, property valued at $42,000.

4450 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Wal-Mart, 4:04 p.m. May 16, property valued at $137.

4450 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Wal-Mart, 6:52 p.m. May 16, property valued at $98.

4325 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Home Depot, 3:33 p.m. May 17, property valued at $2,076.

7200 Industry Dr., commercial, Jenkins Enterprises, 5 p.m. May 17, property valued at $17,800.

4450 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Wal-Mart, 7:49 a.m. May 17, property valued at $784.

4450 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Wal-Mart, 5:43 p.m. May 18, property valued at $35.

716 Annelle St., residential, Terry Rounds, 1 p.m. May 18, property valued at $3,870.

4330 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Lowe's, 8:44 a.m. May 18, property valued at $449.

4450 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Wal-Mart, 9:06 a.m. May 19, property valued at $196.

72118

298 W. 47th St., residential, Derrick Johnson, 3:47 a.m. May 12, property valued at $25,000.

5001 Augusta Cir., residential, Clayton Brown, 3:19 p.m. May 13, property value unknown.

5700 Sorenson St., residential, Paul Nathan, 12 a.m. May 14, property valued at $600.

1409 Nicole Dr., residential, Cynthia Rice, 11:10 a.m. May 14, property valued at $866.

304 Sorenson St., commercial, Hippos & Fish, 1:44 a.m. May 14, property valued at $4,697.

2611 W. 58th St., commercial, Society/Michael Grims, 7:37 p.m. May 15, property valued at $532.

4600 Cooks Landing Road, residential, Juvenile Data, 7 p.m. May 15, property valued at $220.