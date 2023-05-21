Justin Moore, the chart- topping country music star from Poyen, was the headliner and an honorary chairman of the St. Jude Golf Classic Celebration Dinner on April 30 at The Hall.

Guests were welcomed to the dinner by event chairman Brad Rickett. Attendees enjoyed two musical performances. The first was with George Birge, Tyler Kinch and Matt Stell. The second was with Moore, Randy Houser, Austin Michael and Shane Profitt.

The evening also included remarks by St. Jude vice president of the MidSouth Territory Tanya Frey and Jamie Swain who spoke about St. Jude's mission. A live auction with auctioneer Trey Morris included a VIP Justin Moore concert experience and signed guitar; a trip to Tuscany and a ski trip in Breckenridge, Colo.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins