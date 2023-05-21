Club News: MUFON, Civil War Roundtable, Retired Nurses

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 14 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Tempe Brown from Greenville, S.C. Her message is titled "Putting the Puzzle of Life Together Without the Box Lid." The special feature will be "Jazz Music," also by Brown.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are required by noon June 9.

The June Prayer Connection will be held on June 7 at 9 a.m. at 7 Balsham Lane, Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection, and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

SUVCW

The General McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons Of Union Veterans Of the Civil War, will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 23 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for fellowship and an off-the-menu meal.

The SUVCW is a fraternal, patriotic organization of descendants of those who were members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or who served as government officials during the Civil War, 1861-85. All are welcome, and associate memberships are available.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of the Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to noon May 27 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School Ave. The agenda will include Arkansas case reports, review of Pathways to Disclosure Project, UFO/UAP book reports, update on the Experience Resource Team and a special presentation, "Stars" by Artie Lawless, SSD, for field investigators/trainees. "Stars" will cover the celestial nature of stars and their high importance in field investigation of UFO/UAP sightings here on earth. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO/UAP phenomenon. The meeting room will open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Retired Nurses

Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon May 30 at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Cafe prior to the meeting. Dr. Breckelbaum, a urologist, will be the presenter.

Information: (316) 644-0472.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Jim Spillars and will be about the little-known but important story of Civil War band instruments.

The program is titled "Civil War Brass Band Music." Spillars will revisit the subjects of the call for regimental bands; the modern sound, pitch, and tempo concepts versus the 1860s; types of instruments used for bands or field musicians; types of music the bands played; and short histories of three specific bands, the 24th Massachusetts Regimental Band, the 37th Illinois Regimental Band and the 26th North Carolina Regimental Band.

Spillars is a past president of the Washington County Historical Society. He is also a veteran Civil War reenactor, docent at the Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville, and a part-time engineer and conductor for the Eureka Springs & North Arkansas Railway. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with an undergraduate degree in education and a master's in music education. He is currently the director of bands for the Farmington School District.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America was recently informed by MOAA National that the chapter has been awarded two grants. One is for the chapter's Mentorship Program with the University of Arkansas and the other is for the chapter's U.S. Flag Education Program for the region's elementary schools.

The Mentorship Program connects volunteer mentors from the chapter with senior cadets in Army and Air Force ROTC departments at the UA. The grant is for $3,200 and helps offset the cost of the program. Mentors meet with their cadets approximately once a month at a local restaurant to discuss the military, leadership, character, families, deployments, and other topics. ROTC cadets are also invited to attend the chapter's bimonthly dinner meetings at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant.

The U.S. Flag Education Program is primarily for fifth graders in our region. Volunteer instructors from the chapter and the Fayetteville American Legion go to every elementary school in our area to teach a flag education class that includes history, etiquette and customs. This school year, the instructors went to 35 elementary schools and taught classes for almost 4,000 students. To make the presentation more memorable, instructors give each student a U.S. flag pin. The grant from MOAA National is $500 and helps offset the cost of the flag pins.

NWA MOAA Chapter membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.