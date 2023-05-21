Crustacean Preservation

The historic St. Joseph Center in North Little Rock was the setting for Preservation Crustaceans on May 6.

The event, hosted by Preserve Arkansas, was a celebration of Arkansas Heritage Month.

Those who bought a VIP ticket enjoyed an early start at the outdoor event and a speciality cocktail and received a free T-shirt. Partygoers received paper lined cardboard boxes filled with mud bugs, corn and potatoes served by volunteers.

Executive director Rachel Patton welcomed guests and commended the St. Joseph Center for "10 years of dedication and hard work for saving this historic place."

Amara Yancy, administrative assistant for the nonprofit and who is leaving her post, was honored for her work with the organization by board president Tim Maddox. She and her husband were given a lifetime membership to Preserve Arkansas.

Vocalist and guitarist Brooklyn Fogle provided music during the event which included tours of the St. Joseph Center.

Preserve Arkansas, according to its website, is the only statewide nonprofit organization focused on preserving Arkansas' architectural and cultural resources.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins