Delta Presents lauds 27 Central Arkansas seniors





Twenty-seven male seniors from Central Arkansas high schools were honored April 30 during Delta Presents, a program of the Little Rock Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Delta Presents Outreach Foundation Inc.

Held in the auditorium of Little Rock's Southwest High School, the 50th annual program -- "Inspiring Dreams to Ignite the World" -- featured young men from Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts; Bryant High; Little Rock Central; Little Rock Christian Academy; Maumelle and Wilbur D. Mills high schools; the North Little Rock Center of Excellence; North Little Rock and Parkview Arts and Science Magnet high schools; Pulaski Academy; and Joe T. Robinson, Southwest and Sylvan Hills high schools.





James R. Rodgers Jr., 1985 Delta Presents honoree, served as presenter during a program that included the introduction of the honorees, who all received award medals; honorees' musical and spoken-word performances as well as artist's presentations; and a parade of past honorees.

Numerous academic recognition awards given included the Delta Presents Scholarship along with awards named for/in honor of late Delta Sigma Theta members Delores Phillips Egeston, Fanye Ranger Porter, Hazel Shanks Hynson, Dana Horn Duncan, Donna Grady Creer and Balinda Landrum. Other awards included the Geraldine K. Rayford Memorial Scholarship; the "Wakanda Forever" Scholarship sponsored by Doyne Construction Co.; and the Orville E. Abrams Jr. CPA Business Scholarship.

At the end of the program, honorees were inducted into the Delta Presents Alumni Association and waved small, candle-like flashlights during a grand finale, "The Lights of Opportunity."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Delta Presents







