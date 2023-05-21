Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices May 9-15.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

21-495. Darby McAlister v. Lisa McAlister

22-527. Christine Sinden v. Donald Sinden

23-2. Devin Martin v. Drake Martin

23-105. Elizabeth Vancepreghy v. Matthew Vancepreghy

23-125. Angelica Morrow v. Dakota Morrow

23-131. Lester Leonard v. Leslie Leonard

23-148. Olga Ramirez v. Santiago Ramirez

23-155. Jacob Bowman v. Lorrie Bowman

23-166. Morevennia Humphrey v. Sean Humphrey

23-198. Valerie Williams v. Adam Williams

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

18-695. Terry Stubbs v. Rosanna Stubbs

20-143. Taylor McSperitt v. Christian McSperitt

21-747. Luis Galdamez v. Pebbles Galdamez

22-80 Tiffany Walker v. Michael Walker

22-154. Terry Smith v. Paula Smith

22-341. Christa Harrison v. Gregory Harrison

22-382. Jonathan Calhoun v. Ariana Mansell

22-504. Alex Fusher v. Alexi Skelton

22-801. Paul Henry, Jr. v. Jessica Henry

22-909. Ashley Layton v. Nathan Layton

22-937. Araceli Picazo v. Carlos Picazo Jienez

23-76. Caitlyn Carroll v. Daniel Carroll

23-83. Peter Kilbreth v. Caitlyn Kilbreth

23-88. Monica Aseves v. Carlos Alberto Cortez Castro

23-134. Jacqueline Jones v. Roger Beck

23-199. Wanda Cook v. Leroy Cook

23-211. Keith Dunn v. Launia Dunn

23-248. Natrule Wilson v. Josh Wilson