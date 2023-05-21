EDITORIAL: Awake at the wheel, please

Here's a safety tip for Gentle Reader, straight from The Doors: Keep your eyes on the road and yo' hands upon the whee-ole.

No matter what your car says it can do.

In case you missed it, Tesla's automated driving systems have been involved in car wrecks that have killed people. The newspaper reports that the Full Self-Driving systems used in Tesla models have also caused the vehicle to strike "pedestrians, motorcyclists, semitrailers, and parked emergency vehicles."

Further, "the system can make unsafe actions such as traveling straight through an intersection from a turn- only lane, going through a yellow traffic light without proper caution, or failing to respond to speed limit changes" and "braking suddenly for no reason."

We can attest that at least one Ford F-150 driver in Little Rock consistently receives a "pre-collision assist" warning when passing through a specific intersection on an otherwise empty Cantrell Road, but only at night. So this isn't a Tesla-only problem.

No vehicle on sale today--no vehicle--can drive itself. Even those companies that produce heavy AI autopilots tell customers to be ready at the wheel just in case.

We reckon them computers haven't outsmarted us yet . . . .

Emphasis on "yet."