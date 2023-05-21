El Dorado man’s 6th DWI adds to jail time

EL DORADO -- An El Dorado man already serving a prison sentence was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years suspended imposition of sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to his sixth DWI offense.

Gary Alan Ward, 62, was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Feb. 23, 2022, while on conditional release from the Union County jail for medical treatment, according to court records.

Ward was sentenced in November 2021 to five years in prison and 10 years suspended imposition of sentence after pleading guilty to his fifth DWI conviction.

According to court records, a petition of release for Ward was granted in December 2021. At the time, records state, Ward was incarcerated at the Union County jail while "awaiting the availability of a bed in the Department of Corrections." He was released from the Union County jail to "facilitate medical treatment" under conditions including abstaining from intoxicating substances, among several others.

Ward is currently incarcerated in the ADC, according to inmate records.