Farmington teacher Mackenzie Hinderberger wins Miss Arkansas USA





One of Folsom Elementary's third-grade teachers is adding a new title to her name.

Mackenzie Hinderberger was crowned Miss Arkansas USA in the 2023 pageant held April 30 in Fort Smith. She also received the award for Best Evening Gown.

"Miss H," as she is called by her students, will also be the new Farmington High School dance coach next year, another title she's taking on.

Her plan, Hinderberger says, is to balance her life so she can make it all work -- being a Farmington teacher, dance coach and representing the state as Miss Arkansas USA and in the Miss USA Pageant.

Hinderberger has competed in the pageant four times. The first year she finished in the top 10. She was third runner-up the second year, and in 2022 she was named first runner-up. She also received the Best Evening Gown award in last year's pageant.

Contestants are allowed to select the area they want to represent, Hinderberger says. In 2022, she represented Springdale. For 2023, she chose to represent Farmington. She competed for the title this year with 15 other young ladies.

Hinderberger says the contestants competed in swimsuit, evening gown and personal interviews. For her interview, which only lasted 21/2 minutes, the judges asked her about teaching and her passion for teaching.

Hinderberger says she comes from a family of teachers. Her mom and aunts are teachers, and she grew up playing school when she was a child.

"I knew that I was born to teach. This is my calling," Hinderberger says.

She's from Louisiana and first came to Arkansas in August 2017 to attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Hinderberger graduated in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

She applied for a teaching position in Farmington, she says, because she liked the "small-town feeling" in a smaller district.

"The second I left my interview, I knew that this is where I was meant to be," Hinderberger says.

As Miss Arkansas USA, Hinderberger will be a representative of the state and advocate for issues that are important to her. One of her main priorities will be her "Be My Hero" campaign, which encourages teachers and high school students to be mentors for younger students. Hinderberger says she is using the campaign to encourage students to be "honest, responsible and optimistic."

Another priority as Miss Arkansas USA will be school safety and making sure schools are safe for students and staff.

Hinderberger was involved in dance and cheer in middle school and high school, but it will be a new experience for her to serve as Farmington's dance coach. She says she's looking forward to it and already has been working with those who will be on the dance team next year.

The coaches she had in dance and cheer influenced her, and she wants to be able to do the same with her dance students.

Some of Hinderberger's third graders volunteered to talk about their teacher after her victory.

"I think she's nice and loving," says Garrett Noggle.

Sophia Spencer says: "I love how she teaches us, and she's really kind to us and she always treats us well." Sophia says she likes to give Miss H gifts and one of those gifts is candy.

Kellen Kennedy says he likes Miss H as a teacher because the students have gone on field trips as a classroom. One in particular he named was hiking at Kessler Mountain and learning about fossils.

Lexi Mansfield says Miss H is "very kind and I love her personality."

The new Miss Arkansas USA will represent the state in the Miss USA Pageant, but dates and a location have not been finalized for the competition.

Mackenzie Hinderberger, a first-year teacher at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington, stands with some of her third-grade students. "Miss H," as her students call her, was crowned Miss Arkansas USA on April 30 in Fort Smith. Hinderberger represented Farmington in the pageant. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Kutter)



Mackenzie Hinderberger, a Farmington teacher, has been crowned the 2023 Miss Arkansas USA. She will represent the state in the Miss USA Pageant. The date and location have not yet been announced. (Courtesy Photo)



Farmington teacher Mackenzie Hinderberger stands with one of her third grade students, Lexi Mansfield (left) and her younger sister, Kylie Mansfield, after Hinderberger was crowned Miss Arkansas USA on April 30. Lexi and her sister attended the pageant to cheer on the teacher with life-size cutouts. (Courtesy Photo)





