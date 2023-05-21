Fort Smith National Cemetery, Hartford set to hold Memorial Day services May 28

FORT SMITH -- Residents throughout the River Valley are invited to pay their respects to those who gave their lives while serving their nation.

The Avenue of Flags Committee, a nonprofit entity, is working under the leadership and direction of the Western Arkansas Veteran Coalition to organize a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Smith National Cemetery at 2 p.m. May 28.

Another memorial service presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8245 and Auxiliary in Huntington is scheduled to take place 1 p.m. May 28 at the Veterans Honor Park in Hartford.

Zach Johnson, chairman of the Avenue of Flags Committee and assessor for Sebastian County, said the main goal of the Fort Smith event, which is a collaboration with the National Cemetery, is to remember and honor all the people who served and died in defense of the country, including those buried at the cemetery.

"There's Veteran's Day, which is for the individuals still alive -- as well as those folks out there -- but Memorial Day is the day that is set aside specially for those individuals buried out there that did give the greatest sacrifice this nation could ever ask of anybody," Johnson said. "We just want to make sure they're honored and that we remember those folks."

Johnson himself served with the 188th Fighter Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard from 1996 through 2016.

John Barnett, cemetery foreman for the Fort Smith National Cemetery, said the mission of the National Cemetery Administration, a subdivision of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is to take care of veterans and their families. The organization provides burials, headstones and perpetual care for people who have served in the country's armed forces. It also tries to educate the public about those benefits, which public events like the Memorial Day ceremony help facilitate.

"There are still people out there that are not aware that they have those benefits and part of this is simply that: letting people know what we are, what we do and that there's organizations out there to support us," Barnett said.

Johnson said the ceremony's featured speaker will be retired Army Master Sgt. Chris Reif, who now serves as senior pastor of Calvary Frontlines church in Fort Smith. The event will also feature the "Taps" bugle call and rifle volleys, as well as bagpipe music courtesy of the Fort Smith Fire Department, among other things.

The ceremony program typically lasts about 30 to 35 minutes, according to Johnson. He said it has usually been well-attended by those in the River Valley.

"That's one thing about this area," Johnson said. "We're very blessed it's so pro-veteran, pro-military, very supportive of our military population. I will say this: I don't know how to gauge exactly how many folks we had out there, but we have, I think, anywhere from around 250 to 300 programs that we hand out, and I will say that every year, we are out of those. We don't have any left over."

Johnson said as part of its preparation for the event, the Avenue of Flags Committee will begin placing more than 19,000 total flags beside each headstone and marker in the National Cemetery at 9 a.m. Thursday. Volunteers are invited to come out and participate. Lunch and refreshments will be provided by Farmers Bank and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 467 respectively.





Volunteers can also help pick up and prepare the flags for storage until next year's ceremony. The cleanup will start at 9 a.m. May 30. Lunch will be provided by Arvest Bank.

Sherry Barnes, auxiliary president of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8245, said the Hartford event will have a brief memorial program that will last for about 20 minutes at the Veterans Honor Park. This will be carried out with the help of local Scout Troop 330 and consist of, in part, a flag-folding ceremony, firing detail and white balloon launch to honor people who have been killed in action.

The program will be followed by the offering of food and drink and a variety of activities for children and adults alike, according to Barnes. This includes horse shoes, sack races, corn hole, face painting and volleyball, along with live music from the Buttered Biscuit Project and kiosks for residents to visit. A food drive and a retirement ceremony for American flags that are old and worn will also take place.

Barnes said the event is meant to get people to stop and think about what servicepeople have done for the country and honor them accordingly.

Visitors browse headstones Friday at Fort Smith National Cemetery. The Avenue of Flags Committee, under the Western Arkansas Veteran Coalition, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery May 28. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

