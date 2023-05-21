Sections
A SEA OF RED

Go Red for Women has fashion, auction, lunch

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:07 a.m.
Co-chairmen Paula and Anthony Fletcher with their daughter Desiree (center) on 5/10/2023 at the Central Arkansas Go Red for Women Luncheon at Benton Event Center (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


BENTON -- The 2023 Central Arkansas Go Red for Women Luncheon was held May 10 at the Benton Event Center.

The guests, most of whom wore red, enjoyed a health expo and silent auction before being seated for lunch which included a mixed green salad, cornbread, smoked chicken thigh and pork loin served with a bourbon peach jam, mashed potatoes and braised green beans.


The program began with a Red Dress Style Show introduced by Michelle Duvall and featuring clothing from Dillard's. Becky Rogers served as emcee for the occasion which featured a variety of speakers including Michael Stewart, chief executive officer of presenting sponsor Saline Health System; event co-chairmen Drs. Paula and Anthony Fletcher; and Jean McSweeny.

Six heart disease or stroke survivors were introduced and honored. They were Sunni Ackley, Donna Eastham, Maddie Finn, Brenda McKeever, Lana Roach and Charity Smith.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



