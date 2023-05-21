Groundbreaking starts building of The Station

Immerse Arkansas broke ground on The Station, a $3 million shelter for Arkansas youth, on May 2.

The Station, at 3201 Mary St., will be 10,000 square feet and will offer private spaces for up to 15 homeless 18-24 year olds, as well as a shared kitchen, recreation space and counseling accommodations.

Immerse Arkansas Executive Director Eric Gilmore told a crowd of supporters who gathered for the groundbreaking that the shelter will offer a safe space for young people to meet with therapists, coaches and volunteers "to walk their way into adulthood and become whole, resilient adults."

Immerse Arkansas board members, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins and Director of the Division of Children and Family Services Mischa Martin each spoke about their hopes of how the shelter might benefit young people in the area.

Tanner Mezel, Immerse Arkansas board chairman, told the crowd, "It's a beautiful day to do such a beautiful thing."

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh