Hot bats continue to spur AL West-leading Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Corey Seager had a two-run home run among three hits and Jon Gray won in his first start against his former club as the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-5 on Saturday.

The surprising AL West leaders (28-17) are 11 games over .500 for the first time this season and one win short of the franchise's best record through the first 45 games.

The Rangers, averaging a major league-best 6.20 runs per game, knocked out Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (4-5) after two innings -- scoring four runs in each. Freeland, coming off six shutout innings in beating Philadelphia last Sunday on his 30th birthday, allowed five earned runs and nine hits with no strikeouts.

Seager's home run, his second of the season, carried 423 feet to straight-away center to give Texas a 10-run lead. It was his first multi-hit game since he returned to the active roster on Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained left hamstring.

Last year in his first Texas season, Seager set a major league record for left-handed-hitting shortstops with 33 home runs.

"This guy missed, what, six weeks? He steps right in and starts swinging the bat the way he does," Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy said. "It shows you just how good of a hitter he is."

Gray (4-1), who spent his first seven big-league seasons with Colorado before signing with Texas in December 2021, allowed 1 run and 5 hits in 5 innings, throwing 93 pitches. He struck out six and walked two. His career-best 17-inning scoreless streak ended in the fourth inning on the first of Harold Castro's two RBI hits.

Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe also had three hits each, and Ezequiel Duran also homered for Texas.

MARINERS 7, BRAVES 3 Logan Gilbert (2-2) gave up Matt Olson's two-run home run in the first inning, then retired 15 consecutive hitters as Seattle defeated Denver.

NATIONALS 5, TIGERS 2 Patrick Corbin (3-5) won consecutive starts for the first time since last summer and Lane Thomas had a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning that led Washington over Detroit to stop a four-game losing streak.

RAYS 8, BREWERS 4 Harold Ramirez, Yandy Diaz and Christian Bethancourt homered, and major league-leading Tampa Bay beat Milwaukee. Zach Eflin (6-1) allowed 3 runs, 4 hits and struck out 8 for the Rays (34-14), who improved to 21-3 at home this season. Despite the great start, the Rays hold just a 3 1/2 game lead over Baltimore (30-16) in the tough AL East.

YANKEES 7, REDS 4 (10) Aaron Judge had a go-ahead single in the 10th inning for his fourth hit of the game, and New York beat Cincinnati. New York overcame a 4-1 deficit in a three-run fifth inning against Luke Weaver on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's home run, Judge's RBI double off the left-field wall and Anthony Rizzo's run-scoring single.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, DODGERS 5 Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run off Victor González in the eighth following an intentional walk to Paul Goldschmidt. Giovany Gallegos relieved Ryan Helsley (2-2) in a two-run ninth and threw a called third strike past Mookie Betts to strand the potential tying run on second and get his fourth save.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, PIRATES 3 Pavin Smith hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift Arizona over Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 1, GIANTS 0 Braxton Garrett and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Miami scored an unearned run in the eighth inning on a Jon Berti single to beat San Francisco.

PHILLIES 12, CUBS 3 Aaron Nola (4-3) struck out 10 in seven sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 2 Yordan Alvarez hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning to propel Houston over Oakland.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5 (10) Ryan Mountcastle scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning when third baseman Matt Chapman's throw hit him in the back on Austin Hays' grounder, and Baltimore became the second team to reach 30 wins by beating Toronto.