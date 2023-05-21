I-530 crash leads to felony charges

A Little Rock man police say left the scene of an accident on Interstate 530 was arrested after calling police to report his car stolen.

According to a police report, a state trooper responding to the scene of a two-car accident about 5 a.m. Friday was told by the driver of the non-fault vehicle that the other driver had left the scene saying he was going home to get his father. The report said police found a firearm in the driver's side floorboard of the at-fault vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Georgia.

The report said that Chase Sheeks, 30, called the Pulaski County sheriff's office later to report his car stolen and when police went to his home to take the report, he fit the description given by the other driver. According to the report, when asked about any valuables in the car, he gave a description of the stolen firearm, at which point he was arrested.

The other driver identified Sheeks from a photo, the report said, and Sheeks was charged with theft by receiving and filing a false police report, both felonies. Additionally, the report said, Sheeks was charged with misdemeanor offenses of leaving the scene of an accident, inadequate insurance, driving on a suspended license and careless and prohibited driving.

Woman with knife arrested in NLR

A North Little Rock woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery Friday evening after police, responding to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon, deployed their Tasers four times before wrestling the woman to the ground to subdue her.

According to an arrest report, North Little Rock police answering the call were told by Ann Cummins, 70, that she had chased an assailant armed with a gun down the street with a knife. During the investigation, the report said, Cummins grabbed a knife from her scooter and began walking toward the rear of the property, refusing commands to drop the knife. After two attempts to stop her with a Taser, the report said, Cummins stabbed the front wheel well of one of the patrol cars after which a second officer used a Taser on her twice, still failing to subdue her.

The two officers then wrestled Cummins to the ground, the report said, as a large crowd gathered. The report said after Cummins was taken into custody, she was transported first to Baptist Springhill for evaluation and then to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained as of Saturday night in lieu of $10,000 bond.

In addition to the two felony aggravated assault charges, Cummins was charged with criminal mischief, carrying a weapon, refusal to submit to arrest and disorderly conduct.

Found passed out, driver taken to jail

A Pulaski County man was arrested early Saturday by North Little Rock police after he was discovered passed out at the wheel of his car at the intersection of Doyle Venable and MacArthur drives in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report.

The report said police responding to the call found Carlos Heard, 44, of Scott, behind the steering wheel with the engine running and the vehicle in drive with his foot on the brake. As officers worked to turn off the vehicle and rouse Heard, the report said, they discovered a partially consumed bottle of liquor, a firearm and a small baggie of suspected marijuana next to him in the vehicle.

The report said Heard smelled of intoxicants, that his eyes were watery and his speech was slurred. Further investigation revealed that Heard was a convicted felon with two prior DWI convictions in the past 10 years, and the serial number on the firearm had been obliterated.

The Pulaski County jail roster showed Heard was being held without bail Saturday night on charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and third offense DWI.