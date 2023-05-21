John Lee, chief executive of Hong Kong, defended the removal of dozens of books from public libraries, decrying "bad ideologies" and saying,"The books we offer for residents to borrow are those that we recommend."

Kenton Cool, a British mountaineer, reached the top of Mount Everest for a 17th time, breaking his own record for most ascents of the world's highest peak, not counting Sherpas', and he said, "I really don't think records belong on the mountains; mountains are bigger than records."

Dale Robertson of the Grand Rapids Public Museum in Michigan said calling the discovery amazing is "probably an understatement" as he touted the exhibit of almost a full skeleton of a juvenile mastodon that roamed the state's woods 13,000 years ago.

Jimmy Pool, a circuit judge in Montgomery, Ala., halted construction of a $100 million bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway after determining the project was driven by the state transportation director's "personal vendetta" against a toll bridge company.

Randall Phelan of Mandaree, N.D., a former official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, was sentenced to five years in prison for taking $645,000 in bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Brian Kelsey, a former Tennessee state senator, was denied the right to withdraw his guilty plea on campaign finance charges, with a judge unpersuaded by the defendant's "unsure heart and a confused mind" and saying, "A guilty plea is a grave and solemn act."

Josh Green, governor of Hawaii, flashed back to his time as an ER doctor when his security detail spotted a man "upside down in a totally smashed-up van" in a lava field, and joined rescuers in clearing enough debris to extract the bruised driver.

Norbert Pfeiffer of Mainz University Hospital in Germany noted, "This should never have happened," after a surgeon was fired when it emerged that he got a cleaning worker to help with a toe amputation when no assistant was available.

Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City, has found subway accidents a recurrent embarrassment, but this time it was just a short service interruption when a chicken got loose on the tracks, prompting a chase with brooms, gloves and a trash bag until the toss of a coat proved the perfect recipe.