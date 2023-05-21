Input sought on fiture interstate designation for U.S. 412

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is working jointly with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to conduct a study of U.S. 412 between Interstate 35 in Oklahoma and Interstate 49 in Arkansas.

The study is part of congressionally mandated legislation to convert U.S. 412 into an interstate highway.

An in-person, public meeting will be held 4-7 p.m. June 8 at John Brown University Simmons Great Hall, at 2000 W. University St. in Siloam Springs.

The U.S. 412 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study website will be available June 7 at www.ardot.gov/publicmeetings.

The study website will allow viewers to see exhibits and provide online comments. All exhibits and information presented on the website will also be available at the in-person meeting.

The public is invited to visit the study website at their leisure and to participate anytime during the public meeting to view exhibits, ask questions and offer comments.

Comment forms will be available during the in-person meeting as well as online. Comments will be received through 4:30 p.m. June 28.

The Arkansas Highway Commission approved a proposal in February for the Arkansas Department of Transportation to partner in the study.

The study is needed to evaluate the roads, then identify and prioritize necessary improvements, according to the plan.

Most of the 170 miles of the highway in Oklahoma is already built to interstate standards with four-lane divided highway and controlled access. Of the 20 miles in Arkansas, the only portion built to interstate standards is the completed section of the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass -- designated Arkansas 612 -- between I-49 and Arkansas 112.