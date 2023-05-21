LET’S TALK: Here’s some advice to 2023 grads based on lessons from the Good Book

Just as the Good Book fueled last week's tribute to mothers and their tendency to "volunteer" their children to do good deeds for others, it fuels my advice to this year's graduates.

Specifically, some of my favorite Biblical stories -- Adam and Eve's life-altering mistake; the story of how Abraham gained a daughter-in-law; the story of Samson; God's first conversation with Moses; the story of one real prophet, Elijah, going up against a bunch of false prophets; Balaam and the talking donkey; Queen Esther -- translate into valuable nuggets for navigating life after walking across that stage, accepting that certificate and turning that tassel from one side of the cap to the other.

Congratulations, members of the Class of 2023. I pass these tips on to you as you venture forth into the next phase of your lives.

Don't ignore burning bushes.

Some of us may not be great at taking subtle hints. That's understandable. But then, some of us are unwise enough to try to ignore signs -- comparable to neon, Las-Vegas-y come-hithers and elephants in the room -- that we are being hailed to do something important. What is your call? Even if that call appears to veer from the path you expected to take, heed it. Moses did (even though he tried to weasel out of it).

Own up to your mistakes. No matter how embarrassing they may be.

Whether the consequences come sooner or later, a fig leaf won't be big or thick enough to hide them. Everybody makes mistakes; the failure comes in trying to hide them or simply wallowing in them. When you mess up, make your "mea culpa" and seek the best ways to avoid that mistake in the future ... as well as the wisest people to help you avoid being a repeat offender.

Don't let humble or less-than- desirable circumstances get you down. Even if it seems they'll never change.

Just because you find yourself in a pit doesn't mean there isn't a path to the palace. That path may be a long and winding one. But keep putting one foot in front of the other. Keep the faith. Don't sweat the small (or tedious, demeaning or annoying) stuff. Find joy in the journey as you look for opportunities to level up.

Don't assume that the major battle you face is hopeless, just because ...

a. There appear to be a buuuunch of experts on the opposing side.

b. There's one enemy, but that enemy is a lot bigger than you.

c. There's a figurative army on one side of you and a figurative Red Sea on the other.

d. The person or thing you were counting on for victory appears to have died.

Stand firm, even if all seems lost. You'd be surprised at the forms in which help can come.

Realize that you may be where you are for "such a time as this."

You may find yourself in an enviable position you didn't expect to find yourself in ... along with a bummer situation that only you, in your particular position, can try to fix. And, uh, your attempt to fix that situation is at your peril. You know that if you do nothing, the consequences can be dire and you will have trouble forgiving yourself. Be a Queen Esther. Do what you know you need to do. No guarantee you won't "perish," so to speak, but your conscience will thank you.

Know that people. Can. Be. Fickle.

Society may laud you one week and the next, be calling for your head while taking up for a scoundrel. Don't be discouraged, and don't flip-flop to try to cater to whatever mood the crowd may be in at the moment. Be true to yourself, whether they're cheering or booing you.

Remember that even a jackass may have "something to say."

Not all wise advice that comes your way will be from your parents, college adviser or some sensei or Yoda-type figure who reverses his sentences when he speaks. Sometimes it's the drunk dude or the homeless lady or, yes, someone who may not exactly have a reputation for making a whole lot of sense, making a whole lot of good decisions or spreading a whole lot of niceness in the world. Take the time to listen and hone your ability to "eat the meat and spit out the bones," regardless of the status of the one talking.

No matter how strong you may think you are, assess and stay aware of any weaknesses/vulnerabilities ... and guard against getting knocked down via them.

The best of us have these, whether they come in the form of drugs, booze, the wrong romantic partner (or chasing after too many), or heck, too much red velvet cake. Do a self-assessment and get the help you need if you find yourself drifting too close to an abyss.

Always offer to water the camels.

Show kindness to others without expecting anything in return. There's no telling what good things you'll get in return.

