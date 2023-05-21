LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Mayor joins Bloomberg data alliance | New CALS book lockers

Bloomberg alliance picks Mayor Scott

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is one of 20 mayors from across the U.S. and Latin America who have joined the Bloomberg Philanthropies City Data Alliance as its second cohort, according to a news release Bloomberg Philanthropies issued Tuesday.

"As part of the Alliance, the mayors will receive executive education and coaching on how to leverage data to strengthen city government operations, innovate public services, and produce better outcomes for residents including improving access to health care, reimagining waste management systems, expanding affordable housing, or combatting homelessness," the release said.

Scott was at Johns Hopkins University last week for what the news release described as a "three-day immersion" featuring former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg and leaders in the data field.

During the contest for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, Scott endorsed Bloomberg and agreed to co-chair a campaign leadership council.

City appointments to two panels OK'd

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved resolutions making appointments to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts board of trustees and the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Amy O'Connor, Elizabeth Rhodes and Mary B. Ritchey were appointed to a first term on the 30-member board of trustees of the art museum. Their terms will expire on June 30, 2027, according to the resolution.

Yogesh Asudani and Jim Keet were reappointed to a second term on the Advertising and Promotion Commission, which oversees the operations of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau. Their terms will expire on May 1, 2028.

Asudani and Keet occupy two of the seven-member commission's four seats reserved for owners or managers of hotels, motels and restaurants.

New book lockers ready at 4 libraries

The Central Arkansas Library System has activated new book lockers for patrons to pick up holds at four branches regardless of whether the branch is open.

Lockers have been placed at the Main Library, Oley E. Rooker Library, Sidney S. McMath Library and Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library.

Once the hold is ready at a locker, patrons must bring their library card or enter their card number, then enter their PIN to open it.

"Just as with our indoor hold shelves, you'll have five business days to pick up your items," the library system's website says.