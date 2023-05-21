LIVE! Music: Fayetteville welcomes UK-based shame, Stone La Rue plays River Valley, Dave Matthews Band in Rogers

UK-based "shame" performs at George's Majestic Lounge with opener Been Stellar at 8 p.m. May 28 in Fayetteville.

Now on a tour of the U.S., the quintet recorded their noisy, riff-laden "Food for Worms" while playing festivals across the pond. The songs find frontman Charlie Steen mixing up spoken word lyrics and anthemic hooks that lean into loud, full band singalongs, then drift into slower, more nuanced rhythms. Fans of Pavement may want to give this band a listen.

Tickets for the show are $18-$20 at George's Majestic Lounge.

Mud Lung celebrates "10 Years of Tinnitus" starting at 7 p.m. May 27 at George's. Also celebrating 10 years of the local sludge metal band are Vore, BRAT, The Weeping Gate, Obliviate, Morbid Visionz and HOSS.

Stoney La Rue

Fans can expect "Feet Don't Touch the Ground," "Look at Me Fly," "Us Time," "One Chord Song," "Oklahoma Breakdown," "Empty Glass," "Hill Country Bungaloo" and "Message In a Bottle" when Stoney La Rue takes the stage at 9 p.m. May 28 at Lee Creek Tavern in the Cherokee Hotel & Casino in Roland, Okla.

The free show is for ages 21 and up. For more information, visit cherokeecasino.com and click on the Roland tab or call 800-256-2338.

BENTONVILLE

Songwriters in the Round with Rachel Fields, Shannon Wurst, Will Gunselman and Jackson Hoyt starts at 6:30 p.m. May 23; TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and Maximum Weekend play at 7 p.m. May 26; Nate Hancock and JP The Rockstar play at 8 p.m. June 8; Bad Habit plays at 8 p.m. July 15 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

An eTown Live Radio Taping with Calexico is May 24, and with Allison Russell and Parker Millsap on May 26; Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

Susie Q, DJ Girlfriend and P for Parker plus a drag performance by JUICYY start at 10:30 p.m. June 24 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. May 26 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

Drum Medicine, music with Garrett Melby, starts at 4 p.m. May 21 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

The Anat Cohen Trio performs "Brazil and Beyond" for the annual Jazz in Bloom concert hosted by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society at 6 p.m. June 4 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road. digjazz.com/jazz-in-bloom-2022.

Blue Thread plays at 5 p.m. May 26 for the Weekend Starts Series, a compact creative festival each Friday in the Lower Ramble at 255 S. West Ave. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture.

The Fayetteville Jazz Collective performs at 7 p.m. May 22; Senses Fail, The Home Team and Action/Adventure play at 7:30 p.m. May 25; happy hour with Cate Brothers & the Bel Airs starts at 6 p.m. then Bentonville Jazz Band and the Cole Birmingham Band perform at 9:30 p.m. May 26; Mud Lung, Vore, BRAT, The Weeping Gate, Obliviate, Morbid Visionz and HOSS perform at 7 p.m. May 27; shame with Ben Stellar starts at 8 p.m. May 28; Dandelion Heart and Charlie Mellinger Band with Samantha Hunt happens at 8:30 p.m. June 3 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Movies + Music with a screening of "Walk the Line" and live music from Smokey & the Mirror start at 6:30 p.m. May 21 in Walker Park, 10 W. 15th St. (near the skate park) in Fayetteville. arkansascinemasociety.org.

Shawn David plays at 10 p.m. May 24 & May 26-27; Randall Shreve performs at 6:30 p.m. May 26; 96 Miles plays at 6:30 p.m. May 27 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m May 21; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 p.m. May 25; Meadowlark performs at 7 p.m. May 26; Circle of Thirds plays at 8 p.m. May 27; Cherise Carver performs at 7 p.m. May 30; Bryan Bielanski plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit play at 7:30 p.m. June 15; Gone Country plays at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Steel Panther performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Colt Ford plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at JJ's Live in Fayetteville.at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Bryan Copeland plays at 8 p.m. May 25; Dalton Richmond and friends play on May 26; Sam Burfield on May 27; and Charlie Mellinger performs on May 28 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

A Gar Hole Records office party with Chris Acker, Adam Faucett and Zach Bryson starts at 6:30 p.m. May 27 at 546 W. Center St.; Jude Brothers and Kalyn Fay perform at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. garholerecords.com

LOWELL

Comedians performing soon are Brendan Eyre May 26-27; John Heffron June 2-4; Jeff Allen at 7 p.m. June 8; April Macie June 16-17; Tim Meadows July 7-8; and Gianmarco Soresi July 13-15 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

All of Her will perform at 7 p.m. May 26 at Uptown Frills, 523 U.S. 71 in Mountainburg. linktr.ee/allofherband.

Some Guy Named Robb plays at 7 p.m. May 27 at Uncork'd, 5501 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

Jimmy Wooten plays at 6 p.m. May 27 at Wrecked Canoe Bistro + Patio, 1100 E. Main St. in Clarksville.

Hector Anchondo performs at 8 p.m. May 31 at 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Iron Maidens rattle the walls at 8 p.m. June 4 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Mike Ryan plays at 7 p.m. May 26; Paul Cauthen is rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10 with Myron Elkins; Kody West performs at 8 p.m. June 16; Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Stoney La Rue performs a free show starting at 9 p.m. May 28; Robert Rauch plays at 5 p.m. June 2 at the Cherokee Hotel & Casino in Roland, Okla.

Rhythm Coalition plays at 7 p.m. June 16 at JJ's Grill Fort Smith, 5400 Phoenix Ave.

Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts at 6 p.m. with Big Sam's Funky Nation on May 25; Duo Divinas on June 1; and Saving Escape and All of Her on June 8 at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

ROGERS

Dave Matthews Band plays at 7:30 p.m. May 23; Incubus with Coheed and Cambria play at 7:30 p.m. May 26; Foo Fighters and The Pretty Reckless 7:30 p.m. June 14 (sold out); The Avett Brothers and Gov't Mule play at 7:30 p.m. June 17; Matchbox Twenty and Matt Nathanson play at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion with DJ Shortfuze, DJ Hodi starts at 7:30 p.m. May 26; The Pig Gig Arkansas - A Cancer Benefit in Honor of Jay Alexander with Oreo Blue, Blue Americana, Southside Johnny and Eric Miller starts at 5 p.m. May 27 ($15 - $50); Oreo Blue is back, joined by Green Acres at 8 p.m. June 2; Maggie Rose performs with Paul McDonald at 8 p.m. June 3; Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors with Dawson Hollow starts at 7 p.m. June 4 ($10-$49.50) for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

Pat Ryan Key plays at noon May 21; Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. May 23; and Jonathon Fuller plays at 6 p.m May 30 at Park House Kitchen, 201 W. University St.

SPRINGDALE

Groundwaves returned May 16 for its regular open mic and mentorship session with rapper Murs. Open mics start at 6 p.m. June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. The open mic session is open to hip-hop musicians, beat makers and spoken word artists at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. Anyone is welcome to watch, but only performers are eligible for the mentorship sessions. Learn more at bit.ly/3Nebz5Y.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Ohio Players, Yung Joc, Lisa Knowles & The Brown Singers and Funk Factory celebrate Juneteenth during this year's Freedom Festival, presented by Music Moves on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. June 17. Keep an eye on musicmovesar.com for more details.

Dominic B. Roy and Bonnie Montgomery perform May 25 hosted by The House of Songs for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. musicdowntownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

BNDLSS (pronounced Boundless) with DJ Raquel, DJ Girlfriend, DJ Afrosia, DJ Swift 720 and DJ Katastrophe happens from 7 p.m. to midnight June 16 at at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. BNDLSS is an event celebrating Black electronic music artists and Black peoples' influence on the the electronic music genre/scene.

Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. May 26 with Take Cover on May 26; Old Dime Box on May 27; Axios June 2; The Atlantics at 7 p.m. June 9; Maud Crawford on June 10 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WEST FORK

Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org

Red Dirt rocker Stoney LaRue is returning to his Oklahoma roots and bringing his show to Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland at 9 p.m. May 28. The show is free and open to ages 21 and older. (Courtesy Photo)



Dave Matthews Band performs at 7:30 p.m. May 23 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets start at $49.50 for general admission. (Courtesy Photo/ Sanjay Suchak)

