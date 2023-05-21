LIVE! Music: Stoney LaRue plays free show May 28 at Lee Creek Tavern





Stoney LaRue brings his Red Dirt music to Lee Creek Tavern May 28. The free show starts at 9 p.m. at the Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland for ages 21 and up.

Known for songs like "Feet Don't Touch the Ground," "Look at Me Fly," "Us Time," "One Chord Song," "Oklahoma Breakdown," "Empty Glass," "Hill Country Boogaloo" and "Message In a Bottle," LaRue continues to perform for throngs of fans packing into music venues across the country.

More information on this show is at cherokeecasino.com (click on the Roland tab) or call 800-256-2338.

ELSEWHERE

All of Her will perform at 7 p.m. May 26 at Uptown Frills, 523 U.S. 71 in Mountainburg. linktr.ee/allofherband.

Some Guy Named Robb plays at 7 p.m. May 27 at Uncork'd, 5501 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

Jimmy Wooten plays at 6 p.m. May 27 at Wrecked Canoe Bistro + Patio, 1100 E. Main St. in Clarksville.

Hector Anchondo performs at 8 p.m. May 31 at 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Mike Ryan plays at 7 p.m. May 26; Paul Cauthen is rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10 with Myron Elkins; Kody West performs at 8 p.m. June 16 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Robert Rauch plays at 5 p.m. June 2 at the Cherokee Hotel & Casino in Roland, Okla.

Jim Mills plays May 23; Richard Burnett on May 24; Mark Albertson on May 25, George Bros. on May 26, Dirty Flannel Shirt on May 27; Jocko on May 28; Jason Campbell on May 31; and Rhythm Coalition at 7 p.m. June 16 at JJ's Grill Fort Smith 5400 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts at 6 p.m. with Big Sam's Funky Nation on May 25; Duo Divinas on June 1; and Saving Escape and All of Her on June 8 at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com



