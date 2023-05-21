Local notes: Memorial Day, Quaker scholarships, OLLI

Memorial Day

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony honoring all veterans at 3 p.m. May 29 at the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Cemetery, 6000 Skyline Drive in Sulphur Springs. The G.A.R. Cemetery has veterans from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the First Gulf War. The only Medal of Honor recipient buried in Benton County is buried there. The mayor of Sulphur Springs will be the speaker.

Information: russ.pennington@aol.com.

Peace Scholarship

Fayetteville Friends Meeting is pleased to announce the winners of the annual Quaker Peace Scholarship intended to encourage and support high school seniors in building skills of nonviolent means to eliminate war, poverty, inequality, intolerance and climate injustice. It will support college, technical school or other post-graduation education. Graduating seniors in Washington County are eligible to apply.

Two scholarships of $1,000 each were presented this year. The winners are:

Leonardo Aguayo is a graduating senior at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. Leonardo plays in the marching band and is active in French Honor Society and National Honor Society. He enjoys spending time with friends and working out at the gym. He will be pursuing a career in law at the University of Arkansas. He dreams of making a difference in our world, to be a living example for others, and focusing on conflict resolution so the world can find peace.

Joshmary Ayala is a graduating senior at the Archer Learning Center in Springdale. Ayala will study psychology at Northwest Arkansas Community College and looks forward to practicing therapy in ways that help others process trauma in their lives with tools to help their healing as she was helped at a point in her life. She looks forward to giving back to her community in many ways.

The scholarship was established due to the generosity of a Quaker couple with connections to Fayetteville. Phillip and Lisa Wise set it up in honor of both their fathers, Craig Wise and Albert Nielson, who deeply valued both education and peace during their lifetimes.

Fayetteville Friends Meeting is a Quaker group that has met in Fayetteville since the 1960s.

Information: fayarkfriends.org

Warhorse Legacy

Warhorse Legacy Foundation invites veterans to participate in a special fishing challenge throughout the month of May. Any carp caught in fishing ponds at the WLF property in Winslow will qualify for the challenge. Prizes are awarded for the smallest, biggest and most carp caught. WLF will weigh, measure, and track all stats. Prizes will be awarded June 3.

Because WLF's fishing ponds are overstocked with carp, veterans are invited to "flex their fishing muscles" in a monthlong fishing competition. Throughout May veterans can register to participate and catch carp in one of WLF's two fishing ponds. (The Lower Pond is equipped with wheelchair-accessible docks and facilities.) All non-carp are catch and release. A special prize is available to a veteran who can help WLF safely catch the large snapping turtle on the property for relocation.

Registration with WLF is required, and comes with a free Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fishing license.

Information: Email jill@warhorselegacy.org or calling (918) 319-2184.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

May 23: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Too Late to Shield Your Estate. Elder Attorney Todd Whatley answers your questions and reviews documents you will need to plan for the future as you age. OLLI Office. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

May 23: 2-4 p.m. Create Your Own Knitting Pattern. If you can add, subtract, multiply, divide and measure, you can create your own sweater pattern. It's that simple. OLLI Office. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

May 24 and 31: 10 a.m. to noon. Follow the Money: Financing the November 2022 Campaigns. This nonpartisan, nonideological class will review campaign spending in the 2022 mid-term elections. Drake Airfield. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

May 25: 10 a.m. to noon. UFO's to UAP's: The Investigation of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon. Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (commonly called UFOs) are still one of the biggest mysteries. Join William Brown, field investigator and assistant state director of the Arkansas Mutual UFO Network, to expand your knowledge of this growing phenomenon. Drake Airfield. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 474-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced a music arrangement workshop with producer and musician Eric Bragg from 4 to 6 p.m. June 11 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

The workshop, titled "Popular Music Arrangement: A Producer's Viewpoint," will provide participants with valuable insight into the often-overlooked aspect of music production that makes songs successful. Bragg, who has extensive experience in the industry as a recording/mixing engineer, producer and electronics engineer, will lead the workshop.

The event is open to musicians looking to produce their music in a studio and has a capacity of 20 participants with a recommended donation of $20. Participants are encouraged to bring pen and paper to take notes during the workshop.

During the event, Bragg will provide a producer's perspective on music arrangement, focusing on analyzing participants' own music. Topics covered will include arrangement patterns and dynamics, the importance of instrument and musician choices, and creating space in the creation process. Bragg's in-depth knowledge of acoustics, electronic systems, and professional audio production will provide a unique opportunity for participants to learn the "guts" of music arrangement that make songs successful.

This workshop is an opportunity for participants to gain valuable insight into the producer's viewpoint and learn from one of the best in the industry.

Information: writerscolony.org/event-details/popular-music-arrangement-a-producers-viewpoint.