May to chair CEO Soak event for ALS research

Tommy May, Arkansas-based businessman, has been named chair of the 2023 Inaugural CEO Soak Arkansas, a program of The ALS Association.

May is chairman of the Simmons First Foundation, and former chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons First National Corp.

The first CEO Soak Arkansas will take place at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock on June 1 from 2-4 p.m., according to a news release.

Business leaders participating include Curtis Barnett of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Curt Bradbury with Stephens Inc., Steve Edwards of Edwards Food Giant, Brad Hegeman with Nabholz, Chuck Morgan with Relyance Bank, Carlton Saffa with Saracen Casino Resort, and Troy Wells of Baptist Health.

Inspired by the success of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which transformed the fight against Lou Gehrig's disease, also called ALS, the CEO Soak is an opportunity for local business leaders to agree to get soaked all over again while challenging colleagues and peers to do whatever it takes to find treatments and a cure for ALS.

Diagnosed with ALS in 2005, May currently serves on The ALS Association's board of trustees.

"This past year, The ALS Association revised our goal to 'make ALS a livable disease by 2030,'" May said. "To do so will require more investment in research, which in turn requires more dollars. So much has already been done in the short time I have been on the National Board.

"While many will remember the Ice Bucket Challenge, which was a record setting fundraiser, we hope to see the CEO Soak gain traction over the next several years. I am proud to be a part of this inaugural event and hope many of my friends will help us to make this event a big success," he said.

ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is a neurodegenerative disease that results in the death of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing the muscles in the body to gradually weaken.

This leads to the loss of limb function, difficulty breathing, paralysis and eventually death. People who've served in the military are at a greater risk of being diagnosed with ALS and dying from the disease than those with no history of military service. There is currently no known cause or cure for the disease.

"We need bold action from leaders in communities across the country to help us make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it," said Calaneet Balas, CEO of The ALS Association. "We are grateful to Tommy for spearheading these efforts and to these community leaders in Arkansas for agreeing to get soaked to help raise awareness and support for the fight against ALS."

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967-70, May returned to the University of Arkansas to earn bachelor's and master's degrees from the Walton College. He began his banking career with First National Bank of Commerce in New Orleans in 1972.

Upon the formation of Exchange Bancshares Inc., a holding company in El Dorado, in 1981, he was elected president and CEO.

In 1987, he became president and CEO of Simmons First National Bank and president of Simmons First National Corp. Today, the company, with assets of almost $3 billion, owns eight Arkansas community banks, which operate through 86 offices in 48 communities. It is recognized nationally as a major provider of credit card services.

With a goal of raising $50,000, The ALS Association and May invite people to challenge their peers, network with their community, boost employee morale and compete to get soaked.

Participants can register for the CEO Soak Arkansas at the official website, https://www.als.org/arkansas/events/ceo-soak-arkansas, or by phone at (501) 226-2477.

Details: als.org.