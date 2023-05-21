Minnesota recreational pot bill passes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota will become the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults under a bill passed by the Senate and sent to the governor's desk early Saturday.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Gov. Tim Walz has pledged to sign the measure, which passed the House on Thursday, into law. While lawmakers said it will take at least one year for the first retail dispensary to open, marijuana possession will be decriminalized and home growing of cannabis will become legal Aug. 1.

"The war on drugs has had devastating, harmful effects on our communities," Sen. Lindsey Port, a Burnsville Democrat who sponsored the bill, said Saturday. "It is time. Minnesotans are ready. Let's legalize, regulate and expunge."

The Senate, controlled by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party, voted 34-32 along party lines, passing the bill just before 1:30 a.m.

Nearly every Republican senator voted against it, with one abstaining from the vote. They raised concerns about public health and safety impacts, among other things.

"I really think this is going to harm Minnesota like nobody understands," said Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault. "Not one law enforcement agency, not one law enforcement person will tell you this is going to benefit our state."

Once the commercial market is set up, Minnesotans 21 and older will be able to buy up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower, eight grams of concentrate and 800 milligrams worth of edible products at a time, and possess those amounts while in public.

Starting this summer, they also will be allowed to grow up to eight cannabis plants at home, but no more than four can be mature and flowering at a time. Minnesota will be the 11th state to allow home growing.

Legislators set the tax rate for cannabis products at 10% and capped home possession of marijuana flower at 2 pounds.

The bill creates a new state agency, the Office of Cannabis Management, to oversee licensing of recreational and medical marijuana and hemp-derived products.

The state's medical marijuana providers will continue operating as normal during the regulatory transition. Most existing rules regarding hemp-based THC drinks and edibles will also remain in place until newly-created license requirements kick in.

Cities will have the option of limiting the number of cannabis retailers within their limits but not banning them entirely. The state will begin working in August to automatically expunge past misdemeanor marijuana convictions from Minnesotans records while setting up a board to consider expungement of felony-level cannabis crimes.

Social equity applicants include people convicted of possessing or selling marijuana, family members of someone convicted of a marijuana offense and residents of neighborhoods that "experienced a disproportionately large amount of cannabis enforcement," according to the bill. Those applicants would be prioritized for business licenses and be eligible for special grants created by the legislation.