U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson called herself a "'Survivor' superfan" on Saturday and offered graduating law school students a few lessons from the reality TV show. It has been on television for 23 years and is now in its 44th season. Jackson said she has seen every episode since the second season. "I watch it with my husband and my daughters even now, which I will admit it's not easy to do with the demands of my day job. But you have to set priorities, people. And that's exactly the first lesson that I have for you today," she told the graduating class of American University's law school in Washington. Jackson, the court's first Black female justice, is coming to the end of her first term. The justices are done hearing arguments and are expected to issue all their remaining opinions by the end of June before going on summer break. Jackson described "Survivor," in which contestants are deposited in a remote tropical location and undertake challenges in the hopes of winning $1 million, as "great fun to watch." But she said it also holds "a number of broader lessons that are helpful for becoming a good lawyer." One, she said, is to "make the most of the resources that you have," drawing a parallel to when she was a federal public defender and prosecutors always seemed to have more resources. Jackson said she knows "what it is like to commit to moving forward even when the deck is stacked against you" and also talked about a "Survivor" contestant with a prosthetic leg who nonetheless prevailed at a challenge involving a balance beam. "My advice to you is to do your best to shut out distractions, use your time wisely and figure out how to make the most of what you have," Jackson said. Other lessons from the show are to "know your strengths" and to "play the long game," she said. "Season after season, the players who tend to do really well are those who appear to come in with the understanding that this game is about existing both in community and conflict," she said of "Survivor." Jackson said the players who go far are the ones who "choose optimism, lifting the spirits of the other tribe members, no matter what happens." "They try to stay as even-keeled as possible, not getting too carried away by dramatic wins or heartbreaking losses."

If you missed out on Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts in Los Angeles last month, you can see all the performances honoring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run. "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90" will be shown in theaters June 11, with an encore presentation June 13-14. Recorded at the Hollywood Bowl over two nights in April, the concert film includes Nelson, Keith Richards, Neil Young, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more. Tickets are on sale at willienelson90experience.com.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attends the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson receives an honorary degree from American University President Sylvia Burwell, left, and American University Washington College of Law Dean Roger Fairfax at the commencement ceremony for American's Washington College of Law, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Graduating members of the American University's Washington College of Law listen as Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is introduced during a commencement ceremony, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attends the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson receives an honorary degree hood from American University President Sylvia Burwell, left, and American University Washington College of Law Dean Roger Fairfax at the commencement ceremony for American's Washington College of Law, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

