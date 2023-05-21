Nebraska 12-week abortion ban OK’d

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Legislature on Friday approved a 12-week abortion ban and restrictions on gender-affirming care for people younger than 19.

Conservative lawmakers called in a visibly ill colleague so they would have enough votes to end a filibuster and pass a bill with both measures. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen, who pushed for the bill, has promised to sign it into law.

Fourteen states now have bans throughout pregnancy. Nebraska, however, had not passed new restrictions while continuing to prohibit abortion starting around 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The 12-week ban includes exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. Opponents unsuccessfully sought an exception for fatal fetal anomalies and to explicitly protect doctors from criminal charges for performing a contested abortion.

The bill also would prevent transgender people under 19 from receiving any gender-confirming surgery. It would also restrict the use of hormone treatments and puberty blockers in minors, putting the state's chief medical officer -- a political appointee who is an ear, nose and throat doctor -- in charge of setting the rules for those therapies.

In Nebraska, people younger than 19 are considered minors.

At least 17 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for minors. Medical groups and advocates say such restrictions are further marginalizing transgender youth and threatening their health.

Nebraska's restrictions on gender-affirming care wouldn't take effect until Oct. 1. The abortion ban will take effect as soon as the governor signs it. Bill opponents promised to sue to stop both measures.

Friday's debate was briefly halted when protesters stood and yelled obscenities at conservative lawmakers while throwing what appeared to be bloody tampons onto the floor. The Nebraska State Patrol cleared both balconies and said at least six people were arrested.

A letter submitted Friday and signed by more than 1,200 Nebraska medical professionals called the bill "a direct attack on the medical community of our state."





Sen. Kathleen Kauth, who authored the trans health measure, has repeatedly referred to an increase of children who identify as transgender as "a social contagion." She said the measure is aimed at protecting children from doing something they might later regret.

"It does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that we hate them," she said. "Quite to the contrary: We love them."

Kauth's measure was the genesis of a filibuster by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who along with a handful of progressive allies, have slowed the business of passing laws to a crawl by introducing amendment after amendment to every bill that made it to the Senate floor. That sent leadership scrambling to prioritize which bills to push through.

After lawmakers merged the abortion limits with the transgender health bill, Cavanaugh vowed to continue her filibuster until the end of this year's session in early June and even through all of 2024.

Legislative rules state that a bill failing to defeat a filibuster must be tabled for the year. So opponents were surprised by the plan announced just last week.

Left-leaning lawmakers complained that conservatives essentially created a new bill that received no public hearing. They also say it violates state law that requires amendments be related to the underlying bill.