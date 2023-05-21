NORTH LITTLE ROCK Notebook

City sets deadline on debris removal

North Little Rock residents should prepare for the final phase of debris removal, the city has announced.

May 29 is the deadline to drop off debris in the parking lot of the Hospitality House in Burns Park, 401 West Military Drive, and also place debris within 25 feet from the street at their residence.

"CrowderGulf Disaster Recovery and Debris Management has worked diligently in the recovery effort throughout our city but will be ending debris removal the week of May 29, 2023," according to the city.

If residents need help getting debris to the street, they should call (501) 906-5014 immediately, the city said.

The debris removal is part of the city's efforts to recover from damage caused by a March 31 tornado.

City employees' raises on agenda

The North Little Rock City Council will take a series of votes at its regular meeting Monday that would result in 2% across-the-board raises for full- and part-time employees -- including elected officials like the mayor and council members, as well as uniformed police and fire personnel.

Under the proposal, Mayor Terry Hartwick would get $140,153.76 per year, up from $137,405.65. City Council members would receive $12,361.09, moving up from $12,148.13. The city attorney, Amy Fields, would earn $130,560 and the city clerk/treasurer, Diane Whitbey, would make $96,900.

The changes would be retroactive to March 31.

City holiday eyed for Juneteenth

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick and each of the eight City Council members are co-sponsoring an ordinance that would recognize Juneteenth -- which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States -- as a city holiday.

The measure before the North Little Rock City Council on Monday would amend the nonuniformed employees' policy and procedure manual. Upon passage, Juneteenth would be a city holiday effective immediately, according to proposed Ordinance O-23-29.

The Sherwood City Council is considering a similar measure Monday night. According to Sherwood's proposed ordinance, June 19, the third Monday of the month, would be the Juneteenth city holiday.

Covid, flu shots available for free

Health care nonprofit AFMC, the Pulaski County Fair and the Arkansas Department of Health will provide free covid-19 and flu vaccines from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, according to the city of North Little Rock.

Covid 19 first, second and booster doses will be available. Organizers encourage people to bring their covid-19 vaccine card if requesting a second dose or booster dose. Copies of vaccine cards are available from local health units.

No appointments are needed, the city said.

The Pulaski County Fair, which began Friday, is being held through May 29 at North Little Rock Riverfront Park, 120 Riverfront Drive.

Information about the fair is available at www.thepulaskicountyfair.net.