BOXING

Taylor suffers first pro loss

Katie Taylor's long-awaited Irish homecoming ended in her first professional loss after Chantelle Cameron won the showdown of undisputed and undefeated champions by majority decision on Saturday in Dublin. Taylor, whose lightweight belts weren't on the line, fell to a 22-1 win-loss record after the judges scored the fight 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95 in front of a stunned capacity crowd at 3Arena. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist had never fought professionally in Ireland. Taylor suffered her first defeat at any level since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. Cameron, who was inspired by Taylor to turn pro, remained the undisputed super-lightweight champion. Taylor has a rematch clause. She gambled by challenging Cameron to take the fight after Amanda Serrano backed out because of an injury. The 36-year-old Taylor moved up to Cameron's 140-pound division to entice the British fighter.

TENNIS

Injury stops Italian Open

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open when Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina retired injured early in the second set of the rain-delayed final on Saturday. Rybakina was leading 6-4, 1-0, 15-0 when Kalinina called for a trainer and grasped her left leg. Then she decided that she couldn't continue. The final began at almost 11 p.m. on Saturday and ended just after midnight on Sunday. It's the biggest tournament Rybakina has won on clay, with her only other title on the surface in Bucharest in 2019. It's been quite a year for Rybakina, who reached the final of the Australian Open, also won an elite title in Indian Wells and was the runner-up in Miami. On Monday, she'll move up to a career-high No. 4 in the rankings and will be considered a contender at the French Open, which starts next weekend.

Rune continues Rome run

Holger Rune's run at the Italian Open has already been extraordinary. And it's not done yet. The 20-year-old Dane recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months in the quarterfinals. Then he rallied past Casper Ruud 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday. Today, Rune will be looking to top it all off with a third consecutive victory over a top-five player at the Foro Italico when he faces Daniil Medvedev for the trophy. Rune improved to 7-1 in his career against players ranked in the top five. Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-5 in a match that was suspended for a total of nearly 4 ½ hours due to rain over two separate stoppages late in the first set.

BASEBALL

Yankees release OF Hicks

The New York Yankees cut struggling outfielder Aaron Hicks before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, who was acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. The 33-year-old Hicks is batting .188 with a home run and 5 RBI in 28 games this season. He agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with New York in February 2019. Hicks broke into the majors with Minnesota in 2013. He was traded to New York in November 2015. He is a .230 hitter with 101 home runs and 356 RBI in 898 career games.

Urias heads to IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urias on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a strained left hamstring and recalled RHP Wander Suero from Oklahoma City. Los Angeles made the move Saturday just a few hours after Manager Dave Roberts said he expected Urias to make his next scheduled start Tuesday at Atlanta. Urias was pulled from his start against St. Louis on Thursday night after allowing six runs on four home runs in the third inning. He's 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season after going 17-7 last season with a National League-leading 2.31 ERA. He also led the NL with 20 wins in 2021.

SOCCER

U.S. wins Under-20 opener

An injury-time blast gave the United States a 1-0 win against Ecuador in one of the opening matches of the Under-20 World Cup on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After little inspiration from both teams in San Juan, left back Jonathan Gomez shot from the edge of the box one minute before the final whistle to beat goalkeeper Gilmar Napa. Until Gomez's winner, the best opportunity was on the hour after an embarassing mistake by Ecuador's Napa. His clearance hit his defender Christian Garcia in the face. The ball fell to American striker Diego Luna, who shot wide despite the empty goal. Ecuador, the team of teenage sensation striker Kendry Paez, did not produce a single shot on target.

Jonathan Gomez of the United States celebrates after scoring the first goal for his side during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match against Ecuador at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

