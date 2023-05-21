OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Fort Smith Museum patrons stroll streets of Paris for 75-year celebration

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum patrons enjoyed "An Evening in Paris" at the museum's 75th anniversary celebration gala April 29 at Arkansas College of Health Education (ACHE) Research Institute Health & Wellness Center. Guests were welcomed by a living history "boulevard" of twinkling lights with artists Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Camille Pissarro, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt and Pierre-Auguste Renoir as street painters.

The joi de vivre of the evening carried through the event in cuisine, "Jazz de la rue" street musicians coordinated by Don Bailey and Al Grzech and cancan dance performances by Western Arkansas Ballet. The more than $70,000 garnered from the gala will help support museum operations, exhibitions and classes, which are offered at no charge to the public, organizers say.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) began as the Fort Smith Arts Center under the Arkansas Association of University Women in 1948, making it one of the oldest museums in Arkansas.

Jackie Krutsch, president of the RAM Board of Trustees, told gala guests: "A little bit of Paris right here in the River Valley" mirrored the museum's history of "community, talent and inspiration. Seventy-five years of community support -- of this community giving time, talent and treasure, all supporting the Fort Smith Arts Center, which in 2015 became the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum -- our beloved RAM, a treasure for this entire region.

"For 75 years, RAM has played such an important role uniting us, shaping each one of us -- whether you're an artist, an aspiring artist or an admirer of beautiful, creative and meaningful art ... all free of charge to the public," Krutsch continued.

Michael Hall, newly installed RAM executive director, said: "I'm looking forward to working at RAM and being a part of visioning the future direction of the museum of growth, supporting partnerships and championing art for all. Providing greater access and outreach is a really important goal we're going to be focusing on at the museum." He added that patron support allows RAM to continue "to promote, engage and program exhibits for all."

"We are here to serve. We are a limited staff, but our community has built a magnificent cultural asset, and together, through volunteerism, memberships, and corporate support, RAM can truly reach and improve lives through art," Julie Moncrief, development director, tells me. She adds that museum membership is "a great way to receive the benefits of art through RAM. Members keep in the know about all of our exhibitions and programs with the intriguing postcards we mail and with our member magazine." Memberships begin at $50.

Joan McCoy and Pat Moore served as co-chairwomen of the "Evening in Paris" committee, which included Dona Alexander, Mireille Belinga, Margaret Speer Carter, Robin Clegg, Tery Magrini, Linda Udouj and Moncrief and Michelle DiMascio, RAM development staff members.

"An Evening in Paris" sponsors included Windgate Foundation, the Udouj family, Sara and Bryan Goodwin, ArcBest, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, Rheem, Pernod Ricard USA and Newton's Jewelers.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Bryan and Sara Goodwin (from left) and Jackson Goodwin enjoy An Evening in Paris with the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum on April 29. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Danny and Karen Meyers (from left) and Daren J.R. Dallas help support the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum at An Evening in Paris. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Nancy Raney (from left), Renee Turner, Josie Taylor, Michele Jackson and Jeanette Forman gather at the Fort Smith RAM 75th anniversary celebration. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Blake and Amber Rickman (from left) and Kathy Clapp and Chris Kelly attend An Evening in Paris. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Ricky Epperson and Becky Stout (from left), Jason and Ginger Kelly and Aimee Goins Miskov and Jon Miskov gather for An Evening in Paris with the Fort Smith RAM. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jim and Bea Lyons (from left), Stanley and Wanda Whitmore and Billy Joe and Paula Releford enjoy An Evening in Paris in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Fort Smith RAM. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jerry and Becky Ward (from left) visit with Marcus Woodward during An Evening in Paris. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jessica Cummings and Shane Wilson stand for a photo at An Evening in Paris on April 29. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

