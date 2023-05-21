100 years ago

May 21, 1923

Burglars made unsuccessful attempts to burglarize two gasoline dealers' warehouses Saturday night, according to reports received by the police yesterday morning. The Texas Oil Company's office was entered through a window, and after a charge of nitro-glycerin or dynamite, failed to blow open the safe, the burglars left. ... Officers believe the "yeggs" are amateurs, as it was apparent that the charge explosives was strong enough to wreck the safe. Only the combination knob was blown off. The "yeggs," after "pouring the soup," used soap as tamping material. The charge scattered soap over the walls of the office.

50 years ago

May 21, 1973

Little Rock II, a bullfrog representing Governor Bumpers in the Governors' Division of the International Jumping Jubilee at Angeles Camp, Calif., hopped 5 feet 4 inches Saturday on three jumps to place 18th among 24 entries in the Governors' Division. Little Rock II's performance was not good enough to earn one of the 40 berths in the Sunday jump-off. ... More than 5,000 persons jammed the Sierra foothill town to see the four-day contest, inspired by Mark Twain's 1885 gambling yarn, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County."

25 years ago

May 21, 1998

North Little Rock's City Council on Monday will consider spending $270,000 to shore up the Arkansas River bank in Riverfront Park between the Main Street and Broadway bridges. High water on the river last winter and excavation work in Riverfront Park combined to weaken the riverbank, resulting in pockets of severe erosion, Mayor Patrick Henry Hays said Wednesday. ... City officials contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the erosion, and the Corps responded with federal money with a 65-35 federal-local matching grant. The city's share would be $270,000 out of a total project cost of some $772,000. ... Hays said the city had two options: to build a revetment along the 700 feet of the riverbank most eroded by high water, or to shore up the entire bank between the two downtown bridges. The smaller project would have cost the city roughly $100,000.

10 years ago

May 21, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- A Pine Bluff alderman is sponsoring legislation he hopes will hide underwear -- on backsides, not sales racks -- from public view. Alderman Charles Boyd's proposed ordinance was read for the first time Monday night and referred to the City Council's Public Health and Welfare Committee for further review. ... In the ordinance presented Monday night, Boyd proposes a $25 fine for the first offense if a person is caught in "public view on public property wearing short or long pants or a skirt more than three inches below the top of the waistline, exposing skin or undergarments." ... A similar ordinance was proposed in 2007, but its sponsor, then-Alderman Derwood Smith, pulled his legislation after a lack of support from fellow aldermen. At that time, the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas spoke out against the proposal.