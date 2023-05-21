OTHERS SAY: It’s about time that we revisited these rules about blood donations

The New York Daily News

Here's a question: if you examine a vial of a straight person's blood and an LGBTQ person's blood, how do you tell them apart? The answer: you don't. While human blood may have distinctions of type and traces of the originator's general health and lifestyle, it bears no imprint of their gender or sexuality.

Yet for decades, nonsensical rules were kept in place to at first completely prevent and then significantly restrict blood donations, even through recent critical blood shortages around the country. That finally changed last week as the Food and Drug Administration adopted more sensible standards that will still take into account risky sexual practices, but without specific regard for sexual orientation or gender identity.

We have long been able to pretty easily test blood to confirm whether it's usable, making the prohibitions even more puzzling and insulting. Certainly a patient on the operating table, facing the prospect of blood loss without a reliable replacement, will care much more about whether a batch of blood has gone through the standard rigorous testing rather than if the donor happens to be gay.

This is, incidentally, as good a representation as any of how bigotry ultimately hurts everyone, not just those to whom it is directed.