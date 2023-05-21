Pasta salad is easy meal for holiday

The Memorial Day holiday is quickly approaching, and families are already planning their menus for gatherings, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"For your Memorial Day cookout try this easy, fresh and crunchy pasta salad that bursts with flavor as a side dish," she said in a news release.

ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

This recipe makes 8 servings.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups pasta, cooked

2 cups broccoli (blanched, pieces)

1 cup carrot (cooked, slices)

1/2 cup red pepper (strips)

1/4 cup green onion (sliced)

1/2 cup Italian salad dressing, light or reduced fat (can use 1/2 to 3/4 cup)

DIRECTIONS

Wash hands with soap and water.

Mix all ingredients together.

Refrigerate for about 30 minutes before serving.

For a heartier salad, Henson suggests adding strips of cooked ham, a can of cooked red beans and/or sprinkling the salad with grated cheese.

For nutrition information, visit Italian Pasta Salad at What's Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.