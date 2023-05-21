River Valley water parks open early for 2023 season, including in Fort Smith, Alma and Clarksville

FORT SMITH -- Several area water parks started the summer early by opening last weekend, weeks before the usual Memorial Day weekend openings.

Parrot Island Waterpark at 7300 S. Zero St. in Fort Smith is open weekends until Memorial Day.

Afterward, the park will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The outdoor waterpark features the region's only two-person tube slide, Flow Rider; a nearly 40-foot fall flume slide, the Ohana Highway Tube Slide; a wave pool and lazy river; along with four twisting and turning water slides; an activity pool; and a themed children's aquatic play area. It also has a variety of amenities, including party pavilions, cabana rentals, food and beverage concessions, 800 deck and lounge chairs, over 250 water tubes and expansive grass lawns for relaxing.

Parrot Island is bringing back fan-favorite activities, including Educators Day on July 8, First Responders Day on July 15, Healthcare Workers Day on July 22 and Military Day on July 29, with active members receiving free admission by showing their ID or badge and up to three immediate family members receiving a 50% discount.

The waterpark's location at Ben Geren Park means visitors are also close to miniature golf, go-karts, playground equipment, outdoor picnic areas and pavilions, softball and soccer fields, tennis courts, a 1.5-mile fitness and circuit walking trail, two 18-hole disc golf courses, over 8 miles of paved bike trails, 11 miles of mountain bike trails and a 27-hole county golf course.

Alma Aquatic Center at 731 City Park Road is also open.

The center is in Alma City Park, which includes picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions and walking trails. The water park offers six slides, a diving board, a climbing wall, a large swimming pool, a covered wading pool, a water play area and a snack shack.





Aquatic Park Manager Marla Keady said the center had a great opening weekend and will continue to be open weekends until Memorial Day. After Memorial Day, the center will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Throughout the year, we'll have special events such as best friends day, which will be if you have a season pass, you can bring your best friend for $5," Keady said. "We'll have a couple of night swims throughout the month, which we'll stay open through 10 p.m. We'll have some special parties, like July Fourth and July 3rd with the mayor's fireworks, we'll be open a lot later."

Keady said season passes are available through the park or through the Alma mayor's office.

The Clarksville Aquatic Center at 1611 W. Oakland St. will open Memorial Day weekend.

The park has two water slides, a lazy river, a splash pad, an open swim area with a basketball goal and rock climbing wall, and a concession stand.

Center clerk Paige Vaughn said the pool averages 350 visitors a day, with the indoor pool helping to take in the overflow of people.

The center will be open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m.