Sebastian County Quorum Court approves applying for state Recreational Trails, Hazard Mitigation grants

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County will try to get two matching grants from the state to help bring about trails and bridge replacement projects.

The county Quorum Court unanimously voted Tuesday to authorize County Judge Steve Hotz to apply for a $100,000 grant through the Arkansas Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program and a $300,000 Hazard Mitigation Grant through the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

Jackie Davis, justice of the peace for District 2, was absent.

The Recreational Trails Program grant -- an 80-20 matching grant -- would go to improving the trails system at the county's Bob Boyer Park in Midland.

Jay Randolph, county park administrator and golf course superintendent, said Thursday the county received a $100,000 Recreational Trails Program grant in 2022 to help implement three trails totaling 3.39 miles at Bob Boyer Park, although it had applied for $363,800 to cover their estimated construction cost.

The trails -- a main access trail, a secondary access trail and a foot trail -- comprised the first stage of a planned county project and would allow people to access the park from a parking lot at its eastern end and travel to the western edge of the property.

Randolph said the county will focus on implementing the main access trail, which is 1.52 miles, with the $100,000 grant it received last year. The county will have to change the scope of work for the grant to reflect this adjustment in its original plan. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to approve the change before construction can begin.

The cost estimate for the trails came from a plan for Bob Boyer Park prepared by Bentonville-based Progressive Trail Design. The plan was originally intended to be implemented in three stages and includes designs for additional trails and other features such as pavilions, elevated boardwalks, mountain bike flyovers, another parking lot, hitching posts for horses and bike posts.

Randolph has said Bob Boyer Park is about 450 acres and has about 7 miles of "very, very rough and rugged" trails.

The new main access trail will accommodate foot, bike and horse traffic, according to the plan.

Randolph said the grant the Quorum Court approved the county applying for Tuesday would be used to implement the two other trails included in the planned first stage of the project. The plan states the trails -- the West Twin Peak Loop and the Three Falls Loop -- are to be the secondary access and foot trails, respectively, and be accessible from the main access trail. However, Randolph said the county could end up making both trails only for foot traffic.

The county plans to provide its $20,000 match for the new grant through in-kind labor and possibly material, which was also the case for the grant it received in 2022, according to Randolph.

The $300,000 Hazard Mitigation Grant the county will apply for similarly requires a 25% local match -- $75,000.

Hotz explained the grant would be used to replace a low-water bridge on Mount Harmony Road outside Greenwood, as well as possibly another bridge if there's enough money left over. He said the county doesn't know how much this will cost yet. The road to the Mount Harmony Road bridge has washed out a few times in the past.

"We've had to repair because of water damage more than once, so it's time to do it right and take care of it," Hotz said.

The county applies for the Hazard Mitigation Grant every year, according to Hotz. It has replaced typically one bridge every year.

"Typically, we try to get them to a culvert-type bridge or something higher so water will not go over the road or the bridge," Hotz said.

Hotz said the county has to apply for both grants by June 1.