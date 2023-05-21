Sexual assault on UALR campus nets Lexa man 20-year prison sentence

LITTLE ROCK -- A 22-year-old Lexa man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus where she was a student.

Sentencing papers filed on Monday show Jarvis Montecco Greer pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony, in exchange for the 20-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Claire Maddox and defense attorney Eugene Clifford, the charge was reduced from Class Y felony rape, which carries a potential life sentence.

Greer still faces a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault, a Class D felony, in Phillips County where he is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in Helena-West Helena, with police reporting the May 2022 incident was recorded on the girl's phone. He'd been released on bail about seven months earlier.

In Little Rock, Greer was arrested in June 2021 by campus police about 90 minutes after the 20-year-old woman reported he had attacked her in her room at the University Village residence hall.

Court files show the woman told police she'd broken up with Greer a couple of months earlier because he'd wrecked her car and wouldn't help her pay for the damage, although they continued to communicate through Snapchat, the photography social media app. She said she'd agreed to see him again so he could return some items that belonged to her, including an extra "swipe" card used to enter the University Village gate.

Greer arrived as she was getting ready for work, she said, wearing a towel and underwear, so she left her door unlocked for him to enter. Greer did not bring the promised items, then would not leave when she asked him to go, the woman said.

Instead, he held her arms down and started kissing her face then groped her as she told him to stop, the woman told police. She said he raped her, telling police how she cried as she asked him to stop. The woman said she was able to force him off of her and then he left.

Investigators went to Greer's Little Rock apartment where he denied raping the woman, saying she had consensual sex with him, according to court filings.

He told police that she'd gotten mad later while they were talking and the subject of his ex-girlfriend had come up. The topic made her mad and she told him to leave or she'd call the police. Greer said he left because she had never told him to leave before.

He said their relationship had broken down because he had lied to her about being with his ex the night before. Greer said he'd gone to see the woman to talk about what had happened.