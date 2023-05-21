BASEBALL

UALR's regular-season finale canceled

Unplayable field conditions forced the cancellation of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's series and regular-season finale at Morehead State on Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans dropped their first two games against the Eagles at Allen Field on Thursday and Friday in eastern Kentucky, but a loss by Southeast Missouri State on Saturday ensured that UALR will be the No. 2 seed in this week's Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The Trojans will open double-elimination play against one of three teams -- Tennessee-Martin, Tennessee Tech or Southern Illinois-Edwardsville -- at 3 p.m. Central on Thursday at Mtn Dew Park in Marion, Ill.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SAU eliminates Arkansas Tech in Joplin

Southern Arkansas University used two big innings on Saturday to beat Arkansas Tech University 5-0 in an elimination game at the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament in Joplin, Mo.

The Muleriders (40-18) never trailed, taking the lead in the fourth inning on a Will Richardson RBI single up the middle. SAU got two more runs in the fifth inning on Conner Allen's double to right-center field and when Chris Lyles reached on a fielder's choice to score Brandon Nicoll. Allen provided the final blow in the seventh inning with a two-run home run.

The Wonder Boys (32-22) were held to seven hits, two by shortstop Sam Stephenson.

Southern Arkansas was eliminated from the tournament later Saturday after losing to Missouri Southern State 11-4. Allen and Jackson Duke had two hits each for the Muleriders, who took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning before allowing seven unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh that led the Lions to victory.

GOLF

Schmidt, Johnson pace ASU men

Thomas Schmidt and Pierce Johnson both shot even-par 72s on Saturday, scoring the low rounds of the day for the Arkansas State University men's team at the National Golf Invitational in Maricopa, Ariz.

Johnson, whose round was highlighted by a hole in one on the par-3 fourth hole, rebounded from a first-round 76 to sit at 4-over 148 for the tournament. Schmidt and Devyn Pappas, who shot a 1-over 73 on Saturday, are tied at even-par 144.

The Red Wolves shot a 3-over 291 as a team Saturday and sit in 12th place in the team standings. Texas State shot an 8-under 280 to surge to the team lead with an 11-under 565 total.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services