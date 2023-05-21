Sydney Marie Hughes Britton Wesley Kinser

Sydney Marie Hughes became the bride of Britton Wesley Kinser at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at The Venue at Oakdale. Steve Lake with Downtown Church of Christ officiated.

Tammy and Kevin Hughes of Sherwood are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Fran and Rick Cook of Sherwood, Linda and the late Jason Hughes of Huttig, Anthony Orlando of Houston and the late Cheryl Ratliff of Pine Bluff.

The bridegroom is the son of Manisha and Jeff Kinser of Eagle River, Wis. His grandparents are Brenda and Nelson Powell, the late Jay Brown and the late Carmen and Jack Kinser, all of Duluth, Ga.

Vows were exchanged in front of two large white flower arrangements of roses, ranunculus and lisianthus in white urns set on white columns.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an off-the-shoulder A-line gown of pebbled organza with a pleated bodice. Her veil was chapel length and she carried a long-stem bouquet of white roses.

Maid of honor was Jenna Horton of Little Rock and matron of honor was Taylor Hendrix of Fort Smith.

Bridesmaids were Sarah Eichhorn of North Little Rock, Maggie Bishop of Maumelle, Claire Prichard of Springdale, Abby McNeill of Mountain Home and Summer Williamson of Huffman, Texas. They wore moss green luxe satin gowns with halter necklines and carried white bouquets of ranunculus, roses and baby's breath.

Riley Kinser of Columbia, Tenn, was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Andrew Thompson of Woodbury, Minn; Mason Rush of Lawrenceville, Ga.; Reid McGuire of Pilot Point, Texas; Landon Tabor of Hoschton, Ga.; Tanner Sexton of Alpharetta, Ga.; and Matthew Maynard of Afton, Minn.

A reception at Oakdale followed the ceremony. Guest tables alternated arrangements of gold vases filled with white roses, baby's breath, ranunculus and stock with tall cylinder vases with floating candles. The head table was centered with a line of four large flower arrangements on tall gold stands and smaller flower arrangements in gold vases.

The bride graduated magna cum laude from Harding University with a bachelor's degree in exercise science. She is a student in Arkansas State University's Doctor of Physical Therapy program and will graduate in May 2024.

The groom graduated from Harding with a bachelor's degree in marketing and plans to work at Dale Carnegie as a business consultant after the wedding.

The couple will live in Jonesboro after a wedding trip to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.