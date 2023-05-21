Take a stand on quality of life issues

Over the past year or so, I've written several columns which generated a record number of emails. Records were set in both directions -- pats on the back and kicks in the butt. Those columns rang a good number of bells.

The first was a takeoff of a "Hogs in the Creek" column by Texas columnist Jim Hightower, and I guess you could say I made a number of Arkansas hogs squeal. The next was "The To-Do List," and you bet that picked up a good reaction on both sides of the issues. Then it was Earth Day 2023.

I know that when my name is mentioned in some circles, it's preceded by an obscenity. I grew up in rural Arkansas, and as a young boy I lived on a 20-acre farm 100 yards from a creek and deep woods. I spent hours upon hours hunting in the woods and fishing in the creeks, lakes and rivers. Those cumulative pleasures of hunting, fishing and walking through the woods have strongly influenced my life.

After college, when I worked for Exxon in Corpus Christi, Texas, that early environmental background came to the forefront, and I joined a very vocal group that stopped a major chemical company from discharging into Corpus Christi Bay.

Then, after we moved back to south Arkansas, a company filed a petition to incinerate PCBs in Union County. I led a tough fight to stop that from happening, and although we didn't prevail, I think we made a difference. I was so visible in the fight that I was appointed to the state Pollution Control and Ecology Commission by then Gov. Bill Clinton. (The department is now called the Department of Energy and Environment.) I filled the seat, noted, at that time, as the Environmental Commissioners Chair.

During that six-year appointment as a commissioner and one year as the chairman of the Commission, I led multiple protests. The first was to prevent a landfill on the Buffalo River Watershed. I organized picketing at the Crater of Diamonds State Park (to prevent commercial mining) and generally struggled with a very pro-industry PC&E Commission to try and prevent the pollution of our state's water, air and land. I naively thought that's what the Commission was supposed to do.

In the last three years of my six-year PC&E term, I also served as president of the Arkansas Wildlife Federation. During that time, various other environmental issues came up, but the Corps of Engineers' plan to make 28 bend cuts on the Ouachita River was by far the biggest fight. It was a knock-down drag-out which we won.

Recently the hog farm on the Buffalo River Watershed caught my wrath, and I did what I could to get it shut down.

Over the years, I have made some great friends because of my support for Arkansas' environment, along with some bitter enemies. I have been very critical of our cities that for the most part ignored many quality-of-life items such as tree-lined streets and walking trails, and let downtown empty buildings rot until, in some cases, bricks fell in the streets.

Naturally, issues such as the river bend cuts, landfills and air quality items, along with countless other activities that I have been strongly involved in, all have supporters who have opposed me on these issues and consider me anti-industry or worse.

In fact, after six years on the Commission, my term came up for re-appointment, and then Gov. Jim Guy Tucker declined to re-appoint me.

"Richard, you have made so many enemies that we couldn't get your appointment approved in the Senate."

Well, I guess that comes with not being a good old boy. So be it.

But back to my columns: Yes, they picked up a lot more negative comments than usual. But our state isn't leading the nation in quality-of-life issues. We are in the bad high 40s on nearly every negative item surveyed, yet we ignore things such as roadside trash while reducing the tax on the wealthiest of our state's residents; continue to see terrible water and air quality; have a Legislature that won't act on a series of glaring problems such as protecting the Buffalo River Watershed; and have a board of trustees at our flagship university paying the football offensive coordinator coach more than the president of the university, then refusing to spend money to build an exhibit hall for Arkansas' seven million historic treasures.

Our Legislature won't even consider items such as parks, trails and air quality issues; they ignore anything that might sound pro-environmental.

Someone needs to stand up and call their hand. We need a lot of work in our state to pull ourselves up, and if I can do nothing else, I'm not going to let the quality-of-life issues fall by the wayside.

I'm never going to just go with the flow, no matter how rough the water gets.

Richard Mason is an author and speaker. He can be reached at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.