The elevation of an Ozark Hillbilly

I teach college English and recently finished up the spring semester. In Comp 1, our grand finale is a research paper. It must be four pages, and the students do tons of research and take a stand on an issue of importance to them.

They formulate an argument. They defend it using evidence from credible, relevant sources. It is supposed to be the hardest thing we do all semester, the culminating artifact that demonstrates mastery of all the objectives of the course.

The only problem is that the paper before this one seems to become more difficult each semester. At least on the surface. Even though it is not supposed to be; even though it technically should be harder to take a stand.

There's an order in Comp 1 as we build higher-level thinking skills. We start with Narrative and Description. Basics. Then we move to Comparison and Analysis before we expect students to be able to synthesize information and defend a position. So in the assignment before the research paper they have to analyze opposing arguments. That's all; study different sides of the same issue, then explain them so the audience can understand. They don't recommend a choice; give their opinions, anything. Just comprehend antithetical arguments and objectively present them so the audience can be informed.

I scheduled this paper on the syllabus, giving the normal amount of time. We have this process by which we read, study examples, write rough drafts, then do a peer edit before turning in final drafts.

I always adjust as we go along, but this semester required a huge adjustment, because the students were completely stuck. And I have great students. But what kept happening over and over is that they just could not stop themselves from taking a stand.

One might think this to be a good thing. But what I am talking about is not passion. It is the actual inability to be objective. To step outside of one's biases and try on new information in order to analyze it. We had to spend two extra weeks on those skills because they could not seem to access them. Instead they were ready--as if primed--to jump into defending their chosen sides. So much so they could not even see another perspective, much less articulate it.

I had to get them to see that we are not truly ready to defend what we think if we don't take other perspectives seriously. That this step, of knowing multiple arguments that exist on an issue--good and bad--is essential to being able to defend one's own stance. And that even when we can defend our position well, we may not be the only ones who are right. There may be other ways to see something that are valid--and backed by evidence--that we need to respect even if we disagree.

We talked about reasons why this skill is getting lost; why it was so hard for them. Their ideas about that were so interesting and had to do with the culture we live in--cable news, social media, an echo-chamber existence. Made even worse by the pandemic.

As so often happens in teaching, I had an experience that illustrates this outside of the classroom when my friend Dr. Ken Warden was nominated by the governor to be the Commissioner for Higher Education. As soon as I heard the news, I texted him and posted congratulations on social media.

I was mostly thinking of our shared high school class of 1990 and others from Franklin County who would be so happy to hear that Ken-Ken, our student council president who went on to college and graduate school in Arkansas and kept Ozark as the place he would live and raise his family--whose whole life has been invested in our state and community--had been recognized for the rock star he is. And would have the chance to use his significant gifts to help people all over Arkansas.

Hillbilly Nation was thrilled. A few trolls, maybe not so much. These things are to be expected. What's interesting, though, is that there were people I've befriended in resistance to LEARNS and other bad ideas of the governor's who were taken aback that I would praise a good idea. Or perhaps not that I would praise a good idea, but posit that a great choice is possible from a leader who makes a lot of crummy ones.

This teaches me a few things. One is that if there is any person on Earth who thinks I would refrain from celebrating the elevation of an Ozark Hillbilly who has been my friend since elementary school to a high government position, that person does not know me very well at all. #hprd--Hillbilly pride runs deep--is more than just a hashtag.

The other thing is a bigger deal. We are talking about a highly qualified, amazing Arkansan appointed to a position for which the governor could have chosen--as she has for other things--a person who knows little and cares less about Arkansas. What does it profit anyone to spin that appointment as a negative? Why would anyone not celebrate?

Further, what integrity exists in criticism of, say, Alexa Henning or Dr. Jacob Oliva, if that criticism extends as well to Ken Warden simply because Sarah Sanders chose him? And what does it say of us--as Arkansans and critical thinkers--if we are so invested in the failure of Sarah Sanders that we cannot acknowledge an excellent choice when she makes it? I think it says we've lost the way.

And I am not here for it.

I am here for Arkansas. That's why I stay disgusted with the charlatanical super-majority in our Legislature. That's why I don't like a lot of Sanders' behavior or choices. It is also why I love that she chose Dr. Ken Warden to head up Higher Ed. And it is why, any time she does something good, however often or rare that may be, I am going to celebrate. We rise and fall together. I am for anyone and anything that lifts Arkansas.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher. Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.