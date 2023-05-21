Volcanic ash shuts two Mexico City airports for hours

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico City's two main airports temporarily shut down operations on Saturday due to ash spewing from Popocatepetl volcano, located 45 miles southeast of the country's capital.

The city's Benito Juarez International Airport suspended operations at 4:25 a.m. local time. It resumed operations at 10 a.m., after removing volcanic ashes, checking the runways and verifying favorable wind conditions, the airport said on Twitter.

The new Felipe Angeles Airport, located north of Mexico City and operated by the military, shut down operations about 6 a.m., and service was suspended for five hours.

Volcanic ashes are especially dangerous for aviation, not only because they reduce visibility but because they can act as an abrasive, damaging an aircraft's wings and fuselage.





The Popocatepetl volcano rumbled to life again last week, belching out towering clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to cancel school sessions.

The explosions registered early Saturday were more intense, but authorities -- who keep a close eye on the active volcano -- are maintaining the threat at an intermediate level.

The 17,797-foot volcano, known as "El Popo," has been spewing toxic fumes, ash and lumps of incandescent rock persistently for almost 30 years, since it awakened from a long slumber in 1994.

The volcano is 45 miles southeast of Mexico City, but looms much closer to the eastern fringes of the metropolitan area of 22 million people. The city also faces threats from earthquakes and sinking soil.

Ringed around its summit are six cameras, a thermal imaging device and 12 seismological monitoring stations that operate 24 hours a day, all reporting back to an equipment-filled command center in Mexico City.

A total of 13 scientists from a multidisciplinary team take turns staffing the command center around the clock. Being able to warn of an impending ash cloud is key, because people can take precautions.

Unlike earthquakes, warning times can be longer for the volcano and in general the peak is more predictable.

On a recent day, researcher Paulino Alonso Rivera made the rounds, checking the readings at the command center run by Mexico's National Disaster Prevention Center, known by its initials as CENAPRED. It involves seismographs that measure the volcano's internal trembling, which could indicate hot rock and gas moving up the vents in the peak.

Monitoring gases in nearby springs and at the peak -- and wind patterns that help determine where the ash could be blown -- also play a role. The forces inside are so great that they can temporarily deform the peak, so cameras and sensors must monitor the very shape of the volcano.

Authorities came up with the idea of a volcano "stoplight" with three colors -- green for safety, yellow for alert and red for danger -- to 25 million nonexperts living within a 62-mile radius who have grown so used to living near the volcano.

For most of the years since the stoplight was introduced, it has been stuck at some stage of "yellow." The mountain sometimes quiets down, but not for long. It seldom shoots up molten lava. Instead, it's more the "explosive" type, showering out hot rocks that tumble down its flanks and emitting bursts of gas and ash.

The center also has monitors in other states; Mexico is a country all too familiar with natural disasters.