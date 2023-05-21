Washington County officials remain at odds over bridge project

FAYETTEVILLE -- An hour-long discussion of the Parker Branch Road-Wyola Road bridge at Thursday's Quorum Court meeting left at least some justices of the peace with unanswered questions.

The bridge project became a point of contention earlier this year when newly elected County Judge Patrick Deakins decided to demolish a completed 12-foot tall, concrete bridge structure over London Creek and replace it with a smaller crossing built on four 42-inch culverts.

The location where Wyola Road crosses London Creek is just east of Parker Branch Road, which is east of Brentwood in southern Washington County. The creek crossing had been a low-water bridge based on two 24-inch culverts which was built with the idea the crossing would be underwater in heavy rain.

Justice of the Peace Willie Leming raised questions about the decision to demolish the completed bridge structure, saying the county had wasted nearly $500,000 in taxpayer dollars and settled for a design that was less capable of handling heavy flows of water without being damaged.

"That bridge was 12-feet high," Leming said during Thursday's discussion. "The deck is 2 feet above the water level and one foot above the flood stage of any flood that's ever occurred out there," Leming said of the current crossing.

Deakins said the decision he made to demolish the completed bridge structure was based on cost and need. He acknowledged the county paid $494,935 to have Crossland Construction build the bridge structure, but said that left the county with the need to do more work building up the roads and the approaches to the new bridge. He said that additional work, mostly hauling in dirt and building up the road and approaches, had an estimated cost of almost $1.1 million.

Deakins said the county spent $51,706 to tear down most of the concrete bridge structure. He said the demolition process saved some of the footings and supports to use in the new structure. The dirt work and installation of the new crossing cost $65,967, according to Deakins. The demolition work and installation of the new crossing was done by the Road Department, Deakins said.

"It is a vast improvement to what was there before," Deakins said, comparing the new set of culverts to the older one.

Deakins said the decision to build the 12-foot tall bridge was made under the administration of County Judge Joseph Wood but he can find no records of the decision-making process. He said the county had bought the pre-made concrete bridge structures in 2019 for about $10,700 and had them stored at the county road yard. He said when the decision to build the bridge was made, it was apparently made with the idea of using those bridge structures as a starting point for the design.

Lance Johnson, Deakins' chief of staff, also said the bridge structures were the starting point for the project. When asked by Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford about performance bonds or insurance on the project Johnson said the county had no claim to make against Crossland Construction or the engineers for the project.

"Crossland Construction built the structure they were contracted for," Johnson said, adding the engineers on the project "designed the bridge we told them to design."

Leming also said the county applied for and been awarded state grants to use on the project and asked how the county had failed to act in time to receive the money.

Deakins the grants were awarded in 2018 and 2019 for 50% reimbursement of costs, up to a set amount specified in each grant. One was for a $500,000 project and one was for a $197,000 project. Each had a one-year deadline for completion of the work and no work was done within that time frame. He said the cost estimates in the grants show they weren't meant for the bridge that was eventually built.

"Those two grants were not connected with the bridge that was built," Deakins said. "That $197,000 could never have covered the cost of that bridge."

Leming said he had questions about who made the decisions on the project and Deakins said it was made while the Road Department was under the direction of Woods' former chief of staff Carl Gales and the former road superintendent Charles Ward. Leming said both men left their posts with the county in the first quarter of 2021 and the contract for the work was signed in August 2021. A copy of the contract shows it was signed by then-County Judge Wood. Leming said Jeff Crowder the current road superintendent, was assistant road superintendent through the entire time the process was being developed.

Gales couldn't be reached on Friday but Ward said the county leadership approved the bridge proposal after he left in March 2021. Ward resigned from his job with the county and later ran for county judge as a Democrat, losing in the party primary.

"Before everything was done Carl Gales had left and I had resigned," Ward said Friday. "As far as me and Carl, we were already gone. They went ahead and made the decision. They had a set of plans and designs to build a bridge. They knew what it was going to be and they decided to go ahead and build it."

Leming said he isn't satisfied with the information Deakins shared on Thursday and plans to pursue his questions about who made the decisions on the project and how those decisions were arrived at.

Deakins said he was willing to hold accountable anyone within the county administration who may have made poor decisions, but wasn't going to engage in a "witch hunt."

Stafford said she's more interested in what decisions are being made now to avoid a repetition of this kind of incident.

"I need to follow up with Judge Deakins about that," Stafford said. "I think both the judge and JP Leming had some good points. But we can't go back and change the past. My main concern is what are we going to do going forward to keep this from happening again?"

This is the old Parker Branch Road-Wyola Road bridge in Washington County. It was replaced with a 12-foot tall bridge torn down before any cars passed over it. It was replaced with a low-water, four-culvert bridge. (Courtesy Photo/Washington County)



The new Parker Branch Road-Wyola Road bridge in Washington County left at least some justices of the peace with unanswered questions. (Courtesy Photo/Washington County)



