Washington Regional Medical Center among nation’s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients

WRMC honored for heart attack treatment

Washington Regional Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2023. Washington Regional is one of only 82 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. Washington Regional demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for four consecutive quarters during 2022 and performed with distinction in specific measures to earn the award.

Lawn mowing app GreenPal to expand to Fayetteville

GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Fayetteville. Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, prescreened lawn professionals who bid on their properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides.

Warby Parker opening at Pinnacle Hills

Warby Parker, an eyeglasses retalier, is opened its first Arkansas store at Pinnacle Hills Promenade on Saturday. The store, located at 2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 8165, will offer eye exams and carry full sun and optical eyewear offerings plus contact lenses.

Rockline Industries reaches safety milestone

The Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized Rockline Industries – Northwest Arkansas with an award for exceptional safety. The plant has achieved 16 million safe work hours without a lost time accident. This milestone has only been achieved by one other company in the state.

Real estate team expands to River Valley

Limbird Real Estate Group has announced its expansion into the Fort Smith/River Valley area of Arkansas. Joining its team are real estate agents Brenda Harvel and Lindsey Harvel. They bring experience in successful real estate careers covering Sebastian County and Crawford County and the surrounding area.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Also, businesses with upcoming events open to the public may submit them for publication. Email items to lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information will be published as space allows.