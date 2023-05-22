As U.S. nears default, debt talks resume





WASHINGTON -- Debt ceiling talks were set to resume Sunday evening as Washington races to strike a budget compromise along with a deal to raise the nation's borrowing limit and avert an economy-wrecking federal default.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke by phone Sunday while the president was returning home on Air Force One after the Group of Seven summit in Japan. Upbeat, McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol that the call was "productive" and that the on-again, off-again negotiations between his staff and White House representatives are focused on spending cuts.

He's to meet Biden today at the White House.

Negotiators for the Democratic president and Republican speaker appear to be narrowing on a budget cap for the 2024 budget year that would be key to resolving the standoff. They face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that June 1 is a "hard deadline."'

On Sunday, during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," Yellen warned that some bills would have to go unpaid if the government breaches the June 1 deadline. The likelihood of the government's being able to sustain operations and pay all bills until mid-June "is quite low," she said.

"My assumption is that if the debt ceiling isn't raised, there will be hard choices to make about what bills go unpaid," Yellen said.

McCarthy said after his call with Biden that "I think we can solve some of these problems if he understands what we're looking at." The speaker added, "But I've been very clear to him from the very beginning. We have to spend less money than we spent last year."

McCarthy emerged from that conversation sounding optimistic and was careful not to criticize Biden's trip, as he had before. He did caution, "There's no agreement on anything."

"We're looking at, how do we have a victory for this country?" McCarthy said. "How do we solve problems? He said he did not think the final legislation would remake the federal budget and the country's debt, but at least "put us on a path to change the behavior of this runaway spending."

Before his call with Biden, McCarthy appeared on Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo, expressing frustration over what he described as Biden's late-stage demands about raising the debt ceiling.

"We were in a good place, he went overseas, and now he wants to change the debate? That's not healthy," McCarthy said.

The White House confirmed the meeting for today and the late Sunday talks but did not elaborate on the leaders' call.

Earlier, Biden used his concluding news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, to warn House Republicans that they must move off their "extreme positions" over raising the debt limit and that there would be no agreement to avoid a catastrophic default only on their terms.

Biden said that "it's time for Republicans to accept that there is no deal to be made solely, solely, on their partisan terms." He said he had done his part in attempting to raise the borrowing limit so the government can keep paying its bills, by agreeing to significant cuts in spending. "Now it's time for the other side to move from their extreme position."

Biden had been scheduled to travel from Hiroshima to Papua New Guinea and Australia, but cut short his trip in light of the strained negotiations with Capitol Hill.

Even with a new wave of tax revenue expected soon, perhaps giving both sides more time to negotiate, Yellen said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "the odds of reaching June 15, while being able to pay all of our bills, is quite low."

GOP lawmakers are holding tight to demands for sharp spending cuts with caps on future spending, rejecting the alternatives proposed by the White House for reducing deficits in part with revenue from taxes.

Republicans want to roll back next year's spending to 2022 levels, but the White House has proposed keeping 2024 the same as it is now, in the 2023 budget year.

A compromise on those topline spending levels would enable McCarthy to deliver for conservatives, while not being so severe that it would chase off the Democratic votes that would be needed in the divided Congress to pass any bill.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., who has emerged as a GOP frontman on the debt ceiling talks, was to take part in Sunday's talks. Asked about the major policy issues standing in the way of an agreement -- such as work requirements or permitting reform -- Graves told reporters "the numbers are the baseline."

"These are levers or dials that can help adjust the needs of each side in terms of negotiating," Graves said of specific policy differences. "But I want to be very clear: The numbers are the foundation. The speaker has been very clear: A red line is spending less money. And unless and until we're there, the rest of it is really irrelevant."

Rep. Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, chair of the Budget Committee, on Sunday flatly ruled out Republicans' accepting any tax increases as part of a debt-limit deal despite the president's push.

"It's not on the table for discussion," Arrington said on ABC's "This Week." "This is not the time to put a tax on our economy or on working families."

On the same program, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said that given the state of negotiations he believed it was time to focus on advancing a discharge petition in the House to allow Democrats to force a measure to the floor with the help of a handful of Republicans.

"I'm extremely worried about where we are now," said Van Hollen, who noted that the petition would require just five Republicans to join with 213 Democrats to force a vote. "It seems to me we're going to have to move in that direction pretty soon."

He described that move as preferable to the administration declaring the debt limit unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment. But he defended the latter option as better than defaulting.

"It would create a catastrophe in the economy," Van Hollen said of defaulting. "We're talking about depression."

GOP DEMANDS

Republicans also want work requirements on the Medicaid health care program, though the Biden administration has countered that millions of people could lose coverage. The GOP additionally introduced new cuts to food aid by restricting states' ability to waive work requirements in places with high joblessness. That idea, when floated under President Donald Trump, was estimated to cause 700,000 people to lose their food benefits.

GOP lawmakers are also seeking cuts in IRS money and, by sparing Defense and Veterans accounts from reductions, would shift the bulk of spending reductions to other federal programs.

The White House has countered by keeping defense and nondefense spending flat next year, which would save $90 billion in the 2024 budget year and $1 trillion over 10 years.

All sides have been eyeing the potential for the package to include a framework that would speed energy project developments.

And despite a push by Republicans for the White House to accept parts of their proposed immigration overhaul, McCarthy indicated the focus was on the House's previously approved debt and budget package.

Biden said on Sunday that he believed he had the authority to challenge the constitutionality of the nation's borrowing limit but that he did not believe such a challenge could succeed in time to avoid a default on federal debt if lawmakers did not raise the limit soon.

"I think we have the authority," Biden said at a news conference after the Group of 7 summit. "The question is could it be done and invoked in time."

Biden added that after the current crisis is resolved, he hopes to "find a rationale and take it to the courts" to decide whether the debt limit violates a clause in the 14th Amendment stipulating that the United States must pay its debts. He also said that, while meeting with world leaders, he had not been able to assure them that America would not default on its debt -- an event that economists say could set off a financial crisis that would sweep the globe.

"I think we can reach an agreement," Biden said, though he added, "I can't guarantee that they will not force a default by doing something outrageous," referring to congressional Republicans who have insisted on deep cuts to federal spending in exchange for raising the borrowing limit.

A clause in the 14th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War, stipulates that "the validity of the public debt" issued by the U.S. government "shall not be questioned." Some legal scholars say the limit is constitutional. But others contend that the clause requires the government to continue issuing new debt to pay bondholders, effectively overriding the nation's statutory borrowing limit, which is controlled by Congress.

Cassidy said using the 14th Amendment would be an overreach.

"It is one more example of the president taking the constitutionally delegated authority of spending from the House of Representatives and trying to kind of aggregate it into the White House," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Republicans had also rejected various White House revenue proposals. Among the proposals the GOP objects to are policies that would enable Medicare to pay less for prescription drugs. Republicans also have refused to roll back Trump-era tax breaks on corporations and wealthy households as Biden's own budget has proposed.

Biden, nonetheless, insisted that "revenue is not off the table."

For months, Biden had refused to engage in talks over the debt limit, contending that Republicans in Congress were trying to use the borrowing limit vote as leverage to extract administration concessions on other policy priorities.

But with the June 1 potential deadline looming and Republicans putting their own legislation on the table, the White House launched talks on a budget deal that could accompany an increase in the debt limit.

Biden's decision to set up a call with McCarthy came after another start-stop day with no outward signs of progress.

The president tried to assure leaders attending the meeting of the world's most powerful democracies that the United States would not default. U.S. officials said leaders were concerned, but largely confident that Biden and American lawmakers would resolve the crisis.

The president, though, said he was ruling out the possibility of taking action on his own to avoid a default. Any such steps, including suggestions to invoke the 14th Amendment as a solution, would become tied up in the courts.

"That's a question that I think is unresolved," Biden said, adding he hopes to try to get the judiciary to weigh in on the notion for the future.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Groves, Zeke Miller, Josh Boak, Lisa Mascaro, Colleen Long and Will Weissert of The Associated Press, by Paul Kane, Tyler Pager, Rachel Siegel, Jeff Stein, Daniel Gilbert, Azi Paybarah and Taylor Telford of The Washington Post and by Jim Tankersley and Catie Edmondson of The New York Times.

