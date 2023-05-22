Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

May 8

El Pueblito

300 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Mushrooms in the prep table by the grill were at 45 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No asterisking beside the menu items.

Core violations: None

La Carreta

1038 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Core violations: No certified food manger documentation available. Posted permit expired.

Lucky Tasty Asian Food - Mobile

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Steve's Kitchen

20276 Falling Springs Road, Decatur

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No disposable gloves on the food truck. Flooring lacks coving. Facility does not have a screened-in enclosed area for the smoker.

The Rail - A Pizza Company

218 S. First St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frozen chicken being thawed in dry storage area.

May 9

7 Brew Coffee

500 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes of muffin top pastries being stored the floor in walk-in cooler.

Asian Fresh Supermarket

203 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Priority violations: Cartons of eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods and sauces in refrigerator. Food items using time-as-a-control are not marked with discard time, four hours beyond removal from temperature control.

Priority foundation violations: Open bag of palm nuts being kept in handwashing sink in meat department. Bottles of cleaners and sanitizers in meat department not labeled with contents of containers.

Core violations: None

Casey's

2655 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Thermometer in cold brew is broken. Food employee wearing jewelry on hand. Some ice buildup around the electrical box and the floor of the ice cream walk-in freezer, repeat violation. Permit posted is expired.

Flying Fish

109A N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Some shell stock tags kept without writing the last date of service on the tag. Some fish is precooked and then refried before serving.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Slim Chickens

1000 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee wearing bracelets and a ring while preparing food.

Core violations: None

Taco Bell

1200 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Wiping bucket was at less than 100 ppm quat.

Core violations: Walk-in freezer has an excessive amount of ice buildup on ceiling and walls. Some of the ice is building up on boxes of food.

Waffle House

2723 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee handled dirty dishes and did not lather with soap before rinsing soap off hands and handling clean dishes. Employee cracked multiple raw shell eggs and did not remove gloves and wash hands prior to handling bread.

Priority foundation violations: Employees washing dishes use handwashing sink to fill up containers. Employee rinsed coffee pot out in the handwashing sink. Walk-in freezer is not holding food in a frozen state. Thermometer on the unit reading 34 degrees.

Core violations: Provide a copy of person-in-charge food safety managers certificate to local health inspector. Food employees working with open food wearing jewelry on hands and wrists. Sanitizer concentration for wiping clots is too strong. Should be 50-100 ppm chlorine.

Whataburger

2690 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Observed two different employees when washing hands did not lather before rinsing the soap off. Upright cold-holding unit may be over-filled. Lettuce time-stamp indicates it was cut 4 four hours ago.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Threshold in the walk-in cooler is not sealed properly. Food debris has gotten under the threshold and cannot be cleaned properly.

May 10

Boss Man Tacos Burritos and More

4303 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: Beef being held at 50 degrees and pork being held at 61 degrees in ice bath.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Condensation leak in walk-in freezer.

Braum's

551 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Cream cheese from breakfast in the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below. According to employees, items are placed in ice during service. Burger toppings are not marked with time-as-a-control as needed.

Priority foundation violations: Open containers of cream cheese not date-marked as needed. Evidence of possible mouse droppings in cabinets.

Core violations: Areas under the ice cream station, interior of cabinets and around drains are visibly dirty.

Cornerstone Academy Northwest

475 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Open package of ham and open container of yogurt are not at 41 degrees or below. Open package of ham not date-marked as needed.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles.

Crumbl Cookies

4307 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Suite 107, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit not posted in customer view.

Ember Mountain Coffee Company

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted retail food permit was expired.

Encarnacion Meat Market, Inc.

1910 S. First St., Rogers

Priority violations: Guacamole, cooked beans, salsa and other items available for customer grab-and-go are not labeled with ingredients.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager certificate available during inspection. Spray bottles of glass cleaners and other cleaners are not labeled in back preparation areas.

Hacienda Siesta Alegre

2010 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to events that involve the discharge of bodily fluids onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Jimmy John's

3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 10, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Foods in the walk-in cooler are not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Sanitizer concentration in spray bottle is too strong.

Core violations: Provide a copy of the food safety manager certificate for the current manager to the health inspector. Employee working with open food is wearing hair in a ponytail that is not effectively restrained.

Midway Fair Food

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No permit posted.

Primrose School of Rogers

3724 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine.

Core violations: None

Romina's Bakery

1900 S. First St., Suite 3, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager certificate available.

The Happy Wagon

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Chicken at 108 degrees and beef at 109 degrees in the hot-hold unit. Sour cream at 44 degrees and pico de gallo at 46 degrees in the kitchen prep table. The kitchen prep table is located adjacent to the hot-warmer and the side of the prep table is at 115 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Zaxby's

4301 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: Sliced tomatoes being held at 46 degrees, boiled eggs being held at 50 degrees and coleslaw being held at 45 degrees in cold-holding.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Spoon being kept in coleslaw with handle in contact with food. Condensation leak in walk-in freezer.

May 12

D.O.C.K. & Character Kids Programs

807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Dish machine only 153 degrees on maximum registering thermometer. Rinse temperature on gauge only reached 125 degrees.

Core violations: None

Pastafina Italian Restaurant

1045 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The cold-holding unit is holding foods at 45 degrees per the thermometer. Cream in large numbers in the prep area at temperatures from 41-90 degrees.

Tea & Mi

3410 S.E. J St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Pickled items marked "made on 5/10" need to be used by 5/24.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Yoder's Fried Pies

16036 Aubrey Long Road, Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility does not have an employee who has a food safety manager certificate.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 9 -- Berretto, 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Kum & Go, 816 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Melvin Ford Aquatic Center, 2000 N.E. Memorial Park Square, Bentonville; Scotch & Soda, 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Shave The Planet, 1115 N. Dixieland Road, Lowell; The Spark Cafe - Food Truck, 105 N. Main St., Bentonville

May 10 -- Lisa Academy, 590 S. Horsebarn Road, Rogers; Stepping Stone Children's Academy, 1100 N.E. McClain Road, Bentonville

May 12 -- Senor Shreddy's, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville