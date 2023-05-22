Bentonville Bike Fest zooms into new date, location

BENTONVILLE --The Bentonville Bike Fest is back this year with new dates and a new site.

The third annual event will be held Thursday through Sunday at the historic Ole Applegate venue, according to a news release from Visit Bentonville, the city's tourism and promotion bureau.

"We are so ready to welcome our out-of-town guests and local community to Bentonville Bike Fest 2023," Kalene Griffith, president and CEO of Visit Bentonville, said in the release. "With an earlier date, a new venue and a schedule full of races and events, Bike Fest is set to be the best yet. We're excited to see this world-class cycling event continue to grow and evolve."

Bike Fest was founded by nine-time UCI Trials world champion Kenny Belaey.

Bentonville Bike Fest is free and open to the public, but organizers request attendees register at bentonvillebikefest.com. Some races will require an entry fee. Check bikereg.com/bentonville-bike-fest for more details.

A crowd of over 25,000 is expected, according to the release.

Lauren Pickman of Bentonville said she attended Bike Fest last year. It's a great opportunity to see cyclists from all disciplines, she said.

"It's fun and very family-friendly," she said. "I love it. Everyone should come out to it."

Bike Fest the last two years was held June 17-19 at the Mama Bear Lot, a vacant gravel lot at Eighth and J streets near 8th Street Market, said Noah Collins with Visit Bentonville.

The city Planning Commission recently unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for Bike Fest.

Applegate Properties Events sought a permit for long-term temporary use of a grass parking lot at 1807 S.W. Second St. The site area is a little over 44 acres, according to planning documents. The vote to approve was 7-0.

Traffic flow into and out of the lot would happen off Central Avenue. Participants will be encouraged to ride bikes to the event using the Razorback Greenway. Additionally, shuttles will be provided from the downtown square and local hotels to transport attendees, according to planning documents.

Ole Applegate is adjacent to the 300-acre Coler MTB Preserve mountain biking park, according to the release. The Applegate land used to be used for arts and crafts festivals.

The change from June to May should mean more comfortable daytime temperatures for attendees and their pets, and much cooler riding all day long, according to the release.

The inaugural "Gravelicious" gravel race will be held Saturday. The event will give riders the option of a 30-mile course or a more strenuous 60-mile route, with both courses entirely along dirt and gravel roads through the Ozarks. The 30-mile route is meant to bring new riders into gravel racing and features categories for junior riders ages 13 and older, according to the release.

The North American debut of the 2023 Cross Country Eliminator Pan American Series, which will pit four of the world's best riders against both each other and a short, technically complex course also is on the agenda, according to the release.

Mountain biking workshops guided by riders Rachel and Kyle Strait, Anneke Beerten, Carson Storch and others also will be held. There will be an expanded expo floor with exhibitors on hand to promote cycling-related products, free demo rides, gear, apparel and biking-related organizations, according to the release.

Dave Hawkes of Rogers (center) bikes with his family on Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. The annual Bentonville Bike Fest will be Thursday-Sunday in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



People bike Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. The annual Bentonville Bike Fest will be Thursday-Sunday in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

