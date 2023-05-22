Big swings deliver sweep for Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Corey Seager hit a two-run home run in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in a six-run fifth, helping the Texas Rangers rout the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Seager had a two-run home run for the second consecutive day, scoring three times and also singling.

He returned Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained hamstring.

Texas scored 31 runs in the sweep, its most in a three-game series since 2018 against Minnesota. At 29-17 the Rangers are 12 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 2016 at 95-67. They have outscored opponents 297-189, the largest run difference through 46 games in franchise history, topping 90 in 2012.

"This lineup's really good," Seager said.

"It's contagious. Everyone wants to keep passing the baton and moving."

Josh Jung put Texas ahead in the second against Connor Seabold (1-1) with his ninth home run, a drive that tied the Los Angeles Dodgers' James Outman for the rookie lead.

Leody Taveras hit a three-run double just inside the left-field line as the Rangers opened an 11-0 lead in the fifth. Texas leads the major leagues in runs per game (6.46) and double-digit games (12).

Marcus Semien also had three RBI. Josh Smith homered in a two-run eighth inning off Alan Trejo, a second baseman making his second mound appearance this season.

Andrew Heaney (3-3) won for the first time in five starts since April 22, allowing one run -- unearned -- and six hits in six innings.

Seabold allowed five runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He made his fourth consecutive start, promoted from the bullpen because three starters are on the injured list.

Matt Carasiti, called up from Albuquerque before the game for his first big league appearance since 2019, gave up six runs in the fifth on five hits and three walks.

BRAVES 3, MARINERS 2 Jared Shuster (1-2) allowed one hit in six innings as Atlanta defeated Seattle. Atlanta took two of three from Seattle for its first series victory over the Mariners in 12 years. Travis d'Arnaud had two hits, including his first home run.

BREWERS 6, RAYS 4 Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras homered as Milwaukee avoided a three-game sweep by beating Tampa Bay.

METS 5-2, GUARDIANS 4-1 Justin Verlander (2-2) outpitched Shane Bieber (2-2) in a marquee matchup of Cy Young Award winners that lived up to its billing, and resurgent New York defeated Cleveland for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor homered against his former team and Jeff McNeil knocked in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly off Bieber in the eighth inning. Brooks Raley closed out New York's fifth consecutive comeback victory -- all by one run -- since a 6-16 slide. In the opener, Starling Marte ended a long power drought by hitting a go-ahead home run in the eighth off Trevor Stephan that sent the Mets to a 5-4 win.

NATIONALS 6, TIGERS 4 Riley Adams had a career-high four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle as Washington tied its season high with 18 hits in a win over Detroit.

PADRES 7, RED SOX 0 Rougned Odor hit a three-run double off struggling Corey Kluber (2-6) in the first inning, Matt Carpenter homered and San Diego stopped a four-game skid by beating Boston. Odor finished with two doubles and four RBI. Michael Wacha (5-1), who pitched for Boston last year, allowed five hits in six innings.

YANKEES 4, REDS 1 Harrison Bader and Gleyber Torres homered off Hunter Greene (0-4) as New York completed a three-game sweep of Cincinnati for its first four-game winning streak this season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 10, DODGERS 5 Oscar Mercado tied his career high of five RBI and had three hits. Paul DeJong hit a three-run home run for St. Louis, which took three of four from Los Angeles.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PIRATES 3 Christian Walker had three RBI, hitting a two-run double in a three-run seventh inning as Arizona topped Pittsburgh.

GIANTS 7, MARLINS 5 Patrick Bailey hit his first major league home run and drove in a run with a squeeze bunt, helping San Francisco defeat Miami.

PHILLIES 2, CUBS 1 Bryson Stott hit his first career pinch-hit home run, a two-run drive in the seventh off Albert Alzolay (1-3) leading Philadelphia over Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 4, TWINS 2 Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, Mickey Moniak delivered his second big hit of the series and Los Angeles defeated Minnesota. Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing one run and two hits. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this season the two-way star had nine or more strikeouts.

ASTROS 2, ATHLETICS 0 Framber Valdez (4-4) pitched a four-hitter as Houston completed a three-game sweep of Oakland that extended its winning streak to seven.

ORIOLES 8, BLUE JAYS 3 (11) Cedric Mullins had five hits and three RBI and Austin Hays had a tiebreaking single off Yimi Garcia (1-2) in a five-run 11th inning as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of Toronto.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2 Luis Robert Jr. homered and Romy Gonzalez went 3 for 3 with two RBI as Chicago finished a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani gestures toward teammates as he walks back to the dugout after the top of the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

