CYCLING: Sheehan Takes Yellow In Thrilling Finale to Joe Martin Stage Race

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sunday's Joe Martin Stage Race pro men's finale had all the makings of an epic battle and it lived up to the expectation as Riley Sheehan won the stage and took the overall victory.

Sheehan, of the Denver Disruptors, came into the final stage, a criterium downtown, just six seconds behind Team Medellin-EPM's Miguel Angel Lopez. The stage had three intermediate sprints for time bonuses and a time bonus at the finish. This left Denver and Medellin battling for the sprints.

"It was an incredible fight," Sheehan said. "He had my number and I had his number all day. It came down to the bonus sprints and he was still there."

Denver controlled the sprint laps. Sheehan won all three. Lopez finished second on the first and third on the last two sprints. That gave Sheehan nine bonus seconds and Lopez five, so Lopez was still the virtual leader. Time bonuses at the finish were 10 seconds for first, 6 for second and 4 for third. So the battle continued for the last 10 laps of the race.

Disaster struck for Lopez when he flatted on the last lap. Because it was inside 3 kilometers to the finish he was given the same time as the group he was with when he flatted, but he would miss out on the sprint points.

Denver left nothing to chance and delivered Sheehan to the line for the stage victory and the bonus seconds, giving him the overall win by 16 seconds over Lopez. He also amassed enough points in the sprints to win the green points jersey competition and earned enough points at the finish to take the polka dot king of the mountains classification as well.

"My team kicked ass today," Sheehan said. "They helped me out surfing the wheels and leading me out for the sprints. At the end, no matter what, it was going to be bonus seconds for the finish. They set me up and I crossed the finish line first. I could not be more thankful."

Sheehan had Joe Martin starred on his calendar as a big goal coming into the season.

"I'm kind of speechless about it," he said. "I still haven't processed it because to actually put that star by it and accomplish everything to the tee is amazing. I couldn't have done it without the support of the Disruptors. I'm just speechless."

In the women's race, Lauren Stephens of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB came into the day with a 1:17 lead. All her team had to do was keep her safe to deliver her the overall victory. They accomplished that mission.

"It was amazing," Stephens said. "I started my career racing out of state here in 2009 in the category 3/4 race. I won that and I've won a couple other times, but it's been a long time. I'm really excited. My team rode incredible today. We weren't able to start with Emma [Langley] today. So we were out there with four, but we rode like we were seven."

Marlies Mejas of Virgina's Blue Ridge Twenty24 took the stage win, just edging out L39ION of Los Angeles' Skylar Schneider at the line.

Schneider finished second and first in the two intermediate sprints, respectively, and her second-place stage finish cemented the green jersey competition for her.

The combined pro field was the largest in the 46-year history of Joe Martin. An all-time high women's field of 118 started the race on Thursday.

"It's so great to see such large numbers here at Joe Martin," Stephens said. "And at the Tour of the Gila and Redlands. You know those races are so important to prepare riders to go to the next level."